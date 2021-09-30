Aces Notes

First pitch from Greater Nevada Field is slated for 6:05 p.m. PT.

Wake Me Up When September Ends:

- Alek Thomas increased his hitting to 13 games in the opening contest against Las Vegas, going 1-for-4 at the dish. The 21-year-old has put forth a .466/.523/.897 slash line with 27 base knocks, 12 extra-base hits and 16 runs scored.

- Cooper Hummel jumped out to a four-game hit streak following his 1-for-4 performance on Wednesday. In 21 appearances this month, Hummel has put forth a .463/.515/.800 slash line with two triples, five homers, eight doubles, 26 RBIs and 28 runs scored. The Aces' outfielder has also logged 15 multi-hit contests in September.

- Jose Herrera smacked his first home run in two weeks when he launched a solo shot to right in the eighth inning. The Aces' catcher joined Thomas, Hummel, Drew Ellis and Jake Hager as the only players to record a home run over the last six games, racking up $250 for District 1 Little League in Northern Nevada.

- Andrew Young rides a seven-game hitting streak into tonight's contest since returning to Reno. Over the last seven contests, the Aces' infielder has put forth a 13-for-31 showing with seven extra-base hits, 13 RBIs and five runs scored.

Know Your Enemy:

- Drew Ellis has been the Aces' best hitter against Las Vegas this season, boasting a .313/.422/.639 slash line with eight doubles, two triples, five homers, 23 runs scored and 16 RBIs. The Aces' third baseman has registered a multi-hit contest in 11 of his 23 appearances versus the Aviators. Ellis has been consistent since his return on Sept. 10, slashing .323/.413/.831 with eight two-baggers, seven home runs, 21 RBIs and 20 tallies.

- Juniel Querecuto has been electric at the dish in September, slashing .352/.404/.636 with 24 runs scored and 27 RBIs. The 29-year-old rode a season-high 17-game hitting streak from Sept. 6 through Sept. 26, posting a .388 with 26 base knocks, 11 extra-base hits, 21 RBIs and 20 runs scored.

- Querecuto, with the Aces alone, has recorded 299 base knocks in his three seasons, ranking seventh all-time behind Mike Freeman with 301. With two more base knocks, he will reach the 400-mark for MiLB's highest level. The veteran infielder played in his 400th career game in Triple-A on Sept. 27.

- As a team, Reno rides a 15-10 record against the Aviators heading into the final four games, slashing .321/.389/.553 with 61 doubles, 11 triples and 43 home runs in 24 contests.

- Taylor Clarke, Stefan Crichton, Mack Lemieux, Jesus Liranzo, Brandyn Sittinger, Mitchell Stumpo and Jordan Weems are the only relievers to not allow an earned run versus the team from Summerlin. The group of seven have combined to surrender five hits and six walks in 14 innings of work to go along with 14 strikeouts in 13 appearances.

When They Come Around:

- Matt Tabor will make his second start against the Aviators while taking the mound for the ninth time since being called up from Double-A Amarillo. The right-hander suffered a loss in his only outing versus the opposition on Sept. 11 despite logging his third five-inning showing with Reno.

- Las Vegas' A.J. Puk will make his seventh appearance and second start against the Aces when he toes the slab on Thursday. The left-hander holds an 0-1 record with a 7.36 ERA in six outings versus the team's interstate rival, allowing nine runs on 17 hits with 15 strikeouts across 11 frames of action.

- Liranzo tossed his seventh-straight and 13th scoreless relief performance with Reno out of the bullpen with his second save on Sunday. The right-hander tossed one inning and retired three of the four batters he faced. In his 15 outings since the start of August, the Aces' reliever has registered 21 strikeouts and a 1.62 ERA in 16.2 innings of work.

- Clarke has looked sharp in his seven appearances with Reno this season, striking out eight batters and allowing just two unearned runs on six hits in seven innings of work. The Aces' reliever has held his opponent to a .250 batting average over the seven-game stretch.

- Stumpo has been a solid option for Blake Lalli out of the bullpen since his promotion to Triple-A earlier this month. The right-hander has made six appearances for Reno, boasting a 1.50 ERA and four strikeouts in six innings of work. The opposition is batting .167 against Stumpo, registering three hits in 19 at-bats.

Still Breathing:

- Reno leads all of professional baseball with a .294 batting average, .518 slugging percentage, .891 OPS and 872 runs scored. The team from Northern Nevada is one of two MiLB teams with at least 800 tallies (Rancho Cucamonga, 810). The Biggest Little City's squad has recorded a MiLB-leading 1284 hits, leading Las Vegas by 57 hits (1227). The Aces are tied or out-hitting 18 of the 30 MLB teams (8 AL, 10 NL), including Arizona, in 30 fewer games.

- Blake Lalli's club paces Triple-A with a .310/.391/.537 slash line, 304 runs scored, 433 hits, 66 home runs, 82 doubles and 18 triples after the sixth frame. The Aces are outscoring its opponents, 304-256, and outhitting them, 433-375, in the final three innings.

- The Aces have mounted 21 comebacks this season, boasting a 14-7 record in contests it erases a deficit of three or more runs to tie the game.

- The Biggest Little City's team has put forth a 17-3 record when its starter tosses at least six innings of work.

- The Aces have scored at least 10 runs in 27 contests this season, holding a 23-4 record in such games.

