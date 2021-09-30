Isotopes Batter River Cats

Isotopes 11 (56-69, 5-1), River Cats 3 (53-70, 1-5) - Sutter Health Park | Sacramento, CA

AT THE DISH: Albuquerque scored their most runs in a frame this year when they plated eight in the sixth to break a scoreless tie, they did so on just three hits as there were three walks, two hit batters, two passed balls and a wild pitch ... Greg Bird had a two-run single in the inning ... Elehuris Montero finished 3-for-4 ... Isotopes MVP Alan Trejo had two hits including his 17th home run of the season ... Ryan Vilade had two hits atop the order.

TOEING THE RUBBER: Dereck Rodríguez (4-6, 6.72) was phenomenal in his old home ballpark, firing five innings of scoreless, three-hit ball with no walks and nine strikeouts ... Brian Gonzalez fanned the side in order in the seventh ... Albuquerque's pitching staff set a season-high with 16 punchouts.

TOPES TIDBITS: Rodríguez's nine strikeouts are the most for any Isotopes pitcher in a game this year ... The 16 punchouts generated by the pitching staff marks the most for Albuquerque since May 18, 2015, also against Sacramento (16) ... The eight-run sixth was the biggest inning for the Topes since plating nine in the fifth vs. Fresno on Aug. 24, 2019 ... Albuquerque is 5-1 in the Final Stretch, one game behind Durham (6-0) for first place.

ON DECK: Left-hander Ryan Rolison (2-2, 6.26) will make his final start for the Isotopes this season tomorrow at Sutter Health Park. He is scheduled to be opposed by Sacramento righty Matt Shoemaker (3-3, 5.31). First pitch is set for 8:05 MT (7:05 PT).

