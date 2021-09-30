Alek Thomas Extends Hitting Streak to 13 Games, Aces Lose 9-2

RENO, Nev. - The Reno Aces fell to the Las Vegas Aviators tonight 9-2 despite a homer by Jose Herrera and Alek Thomas extending his hitting streak to 13 games thanks to a sixth-inning single.

The Aviators scored first, with a solo homer in the top of the third to make it 1-0. Another run in the top of the fourth made it 2-0, before Reno broke through for their first run in the bottom of the fourth.

Michael De La Cruz opened the inning with a double, and came around to score on an RBI single by Nick Heath. The lone run made it 2-1 Aviators.

Las Vegas put up a trio of runs in both the seventh and eighth innings, making it an 8-1 lead heading into the bottom of the eighth.

In the home half, Jose Herrera snapped an 0-for-13 skid with a solo shot that went 434 feet into right field to make it 8-2. The long ball was his first since September 16.

Another run for Las Vegas in the ninth would make it a 9-2 Aviators win.

