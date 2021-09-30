Rainiers Blank Bees
September 30, 2021 - Triple-A West League (AAA West) - Salt Lake Bees News Release
Four Tacoma pitchers combined to throw a three hit shutout, as the Rainiers blanked the Salt Lake Bees 4-0 on Wednesday night. It marked the fourth time this season that the Bees played a game without scoring a run. All three hits by Salt Lake were doubles; one each for Michael Stefanic, Brennon Lund and Gabe Matthews.
Starter Cooper Criswell (3-5) took the loss, as he went six innings and allowed three runs on five hits with four strikeouts and one walk. He gave up two runs in the fourth inning and one more in the fifth and in both cases, Tacoma scored after Criswell struck out the first two batters in the inning. With the loss, the Bees fall to 4-2 in the Final Stretch and have now lost nine straight to Tacoma.
• Discuss this story on the Triple-A West League message board...
Triple-A West League Stories from September 30, 2021
- Dugger Dominates While Witte Wills Tacoma to Series-Opening Win - Tacoma Rainiers
- Vosler extends hitting streak, Genovés homers in blowout defeat - Sacramento River Cats
- Isotopes Batter River Cats - Albuquerque Isotopes
- Rainiers Blank Bees - Salt Lake Bees
- Alek Thomas Extends Hitting Streak to 13 Games, Aces Lose 9-2 - Reno Aces
- Skeeters Drop Series Opener vs. Round Rock - Sugar Land Skeeters
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Salt Lake Bees Stories
- Rainiers Blank Bees
- Bees Walkoff in Home Finale
- Bees Thump Cats in Penultimate 2021 Home Game
- Bees Bats Outlast Cats
- River Cats Rally Late to Drop Bees