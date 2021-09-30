Rainiers Blank Bees

September 30, 2021 - Triple-A West League (AAA West) - Salt Lake Bees News Release







Four Tacoma pitchers combined to throw a three hit shutout, as the Rainiers blanked the Salt Lake Bees 4-0 on Wednesday night. It marked the fourth time this season that the Bees played a game without scoring a run. All three hits by Salt Lake were doubles; one each for Michael Stefanic, Brennon Lund and Gabe Matthews.

Starter Cooper Criswell (3-5) took the loss, as he went six innings and allowed three runs on five hits with four strikeouts and one walk. He gave up two runs in the fourth inning and one more in the fifth and in both cases, Tacoma scored after Criswell struck out the first two batters in the inning. With the loss, the Bees fall to 4-2 in the Final Stretch and have now lost nine straight to Tacoma.

