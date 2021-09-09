Skeeters Drop Series Opener in Round Rock

(ROUND ROCK, Texas) - The Sugar Land Skeeters dropped their series opener to the Round Rock Express, 6-4, on Thursday night at Dell Diamond.

The Skeeters went down 5-0 through two innings, backed by a four-run first inning from Round Rock off Skeeters starter JP France. Domingo Leyba provided a three-run triple in the first and Ryan Dorow added a solo homer in the second.

Jeremy Peña helped fuel a three-run fifth inning for the Skeeters on a two-run single, with Jacob Wilson adding an RBI single as well.

France allowed five runs on seven hits through five innings of work, while also striking out seven. Right-hander Andre Scrubb, continuing his MLB Rehab Assignment, tossed 1 1/3 scoreless innings of relief on 25 pitches.

The Skeeters tacked on another run in the seventh on an RBI double from Alex De Goti, but Round Rock countered with a run in the eighth on an RBI double from Leyba.

Right-hander Chad Donato will take the mound for the Skeeters at 7:05 p.m. on Friday night at Dell Diamond as they continue their six-game set against the Express.

