Brewfest at the Ballpark Returns to Sutter Health Park Tomorrow

September 9, 2021 - Triple-A West League (AAA West) - Sacramento River Cats News Release







West Sacramento, Calif. - Sutter Health Park will host the 14th annual Brewfest at the Ballpark on Friday, September 10, beginning at 6:30 p.m. This beloved ballpark staple will welcome 35 craft breweries from throughout the west coast as we celebrate the return of beer festivals in Sacramento.

Guests will enjoy sipping unlimited five-ounce samples of craft beer, ciders, and even hard kombucha while strolling across the outfield. Several Sutter Health Park culinary favorites will also be available during the event, including sausages, pulled pork and tri-tip sandwiches, pretzels, and hot dogs, of course.

Brewfest is a 21 and over event and will be held from 6:30 p.m. until 10:00 p.m. on field. VIP tickets are also available, which offer an exclusive early entry at 5:30 p.m. and meal included with ticket. Beer fans in attendance will be treated to live music from the band Sugarbeast, as well as various activities including cornhole and mini golf.

Tickets to Brewfest at the Ballpark are still available at rivercats.com. Please visit the event page for additional information and a full list of the breweries attending the event.

• Discuss this story on the Triple-A West League message board...





Triple-A West League Stories from September 9, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.