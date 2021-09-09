Salt Lake Bees Go Gold to Strikeout Childhood Cancer on Friday

SALT LAKE CITY - The Salt Lake Bees are raising money for Huntsman Cancer Institute with "Go Gold Strikeout Childhood Cancer" Night on Friday night at Smith's Ballpark. The awareness campaign and fundraising will take place during the game against the Oklahoma City Dodgers. First pitch is scheduled for 6:35 p.m. with fireworks postgame.

The Bees will wear gold jerseys during the game, gold is the official color of childhood cancer awareness. These jerseys will later be donated to local children currently undergoing cancer treatment. Along with the jerseys the Bees will be donating a Bees hat and plush to the children.

During the game the Bees will be offering special gold T-shirts for a minimum donation of $5 to raise money for childhood cancer research at Huntsman Cancer Institute.

The Bees six-game homestand against Oklahoma City begins on Thursday night at Smith's Ballpark. Tickets for all games during the series are available at www.slbees.com.

