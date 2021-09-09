Series Preview: Bees Back at Home to Battle OKC

The 46-61 Salt Lake Bees finished their 12 game road stretch with a six-game series against the Sacramento River Cats. The Bees are set to face off with the 54-53 Oklahoma City Dodgers in Smith's Ballpark for their first home game since August 24. The Bees won three games in the Golden State against the River Cats and put up 23 runs in the series.

To no one's surprise Michael Stefanic defended his identity as Mr. Consistent and was spraying the ball all over Sutter Health Park. Stefanic recorded a hit in five games and one multi-hit game going 8-for-23 (.348 .avg) with a double, two RBI, accounted for two runs and reached base safely 11 times. On Saturday Stefanic went four-for-five with an RBI. Stefanic now has the eighth most hits (105) in Triple-A with the fourth best batting average (.338) and on base percentage (.412) in Triple-A.

The Bees third basemen Brendon Davis was showing out against the River Cats. Davis was added to the Bees roster on August 26 from the Rocket City Trash Pandas. He had two multi-hit games against Sacramento and crushed his first home run in his Triple-A career. Davis went 7-for-18 (.389) with a double, a home run and two RBI. On Monday Davis went three for five with a double. Davis has a .270 batting average on the season with a .405 OBP.

Jake Gatewood crushed two home runs in two games against the River Cats. Gatewood has 24 home runs on the season which gives him the fifth most home runs in Triple-A.

Thomas Pannone had a dominant performance on Tuesday and was carving up Sacramento's entire lineup. Pannone threw seven innings and didn't allow a run while giving up five hits and striking out 6 batters. AJ Ramos and James Hoyt came in to relieve Pannone and each threw one inning. Only one run was given up between Ramos and Hoyt and they combined for three strikeouts. Pannone earned his fourth win of the season (4-10), Ramos got the hold (4), and Hoyt got his third save of the season in the Bees nail biting 2-1 victory.

Jack Dashwood picked up his first Triple-A win in the Bees 6-3 victory over Sacramento on Sunday. Dashwood threw 5.2 innings and gave up three runs on eight hits and struck out five batters. Ben Rowen came in to relieve Dashwood and threw 2.1 innings. Rowen didn't give up a hit or a run and got two strikeouts. Tim Peterson closed out the ninth inning and didn't allow a hit or run and struck out two of the three batters he faced. Jack Dashwood is 1-1 on the season, Rowen got the hold (3) and Peterson earned his seventh save of the season.

The Oklahoma City Dodgers just concluded a six-game away series with the 46-61 Albuquerque Isotopes. The Dodgers won three games on the road and outscored the Isotopes 31-29.

Oklahoma City is heading into Smith's Ballpark as the second place team in the East Division of Triple-A West and have a 29-25 record on the road.

First baseman Matt Davidson has been showing off his power all season and is heading into this series with a three way tie for the seventh most home runs in (23). Davidson had a hot series against Albuquerque. He went 6-for-19 (.316 .avg) with a double, three home runs, 10 RBI and reach base safely 10 times (.417 OBP).

Nick Tropeano is starting for the Dodgers in the first game of the series. On August 28 he threw 6 innings and gave up 2 earned runs on four hits and struck out four batters. Tropeano has a 4.32 ERA on the season with the Dodgers. Opposing hitters are batting .258 against Tropeano, he's thrown 16.2 innings and has recorded 17 strikeouts.

The first game of the series between the Salt Lake Bees and the Oklahoma City Dodgers gets underway at 6:35 @ Smith's Ballpark on Thursday, September 9.

