Gonzalez Sets Mark, Montero Blasts Isotopes to Comeback Win

September 9, 2021 - Triple-A West League (AAA West) - Albuquerque Isotopes News Release







Isotopes 7 (20-34), Chihuahuas 6 (23-30) - RGCU Field at Isotopes Park (7 inn.) - July 6

AT THE DISH: Before the game was suspended on July 6, Connor Joe put the Isotopes on the board with a solo homer in the first inning ... Sam Hilliard and Nick Longhi delivered RBI singles in the fourth that night ... Elehuris Montero picked up an RBI double after the game resumed in the fifth, in his first plate appearance at RGCU Field ... Alan Trejo and Ryan Vilade singled home runs in the sixth as the Isotopes tied the contest at 6 ... Montero hit the second pitch from Joe Beimel onto the right-field berm for a walk-off homer in the bottom of the seventh.

TOEING THE RUBBER: Nelson Gonzalez took the mound when the game resumed, becoming the all-time Isotopes leader in games pitched with 133 ... Gonzalez gave up a home run to Nick Tanielu in the fifth, his only inning of work ... Frank Duncan started on July 6 and surrendered six hits and four runs (three earned) in three innings ... Tate Scioneaux relieved Duncan and worked a scoreless fourth before allowing a leadoff home run to Taylor Kohlwey in the fifth ... The game was delayed and suspended with a 1-2 count to Ivan Castillo, the following hitter ... Heath Holder and Justin Lawrence (3-0) each pitched a scoreless frame of relief, with Lawrence striking out the side and stranding a runner on third to pick up the win.

TOPES TIDBITS: The Isotopes notched their sixth walk-off victory of 2021 and their second game-ending homer (Brian Serven, May 23 vs. OKC) ... The win means Albuquerque took five of six games from El Paso in the series that started July 1 ... The Isotopes officially finish July with a 18-8 record, their first time being ten games over .500 in a month since July 9 ... This game marked the final contest in the 964-game professional career for Kelby Tomlinson, as he retired on July 8.

ON DECK: Albuquerque and El Paso play a second seven-inning contest this evening. Probable starting pitchers are right-hander Ryan Castellani (3-9, 6.78) for the Isotopes and the Chihuahuas are slated to send fellow righty Adrian Martinez (0-2, 8.05) to the rubber. This will go in the books as the opening game of a six-game set.

• Discuss this story on the Triple-A West League message board...





Triple-A West League Stories from September 9, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.