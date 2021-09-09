Aces Notes

First pitch from Las Vegas Ballpark is slated for 7:05 p.m. PT.

Must-Win Territory:

- The Reno Aces fell two games back of the Tacoma Rainiers in Triple-A West with its fourth-straight loss on Tuesday to the division leader, 4-3.

- Ildemaro Vargas became the first player in franchise history to reach the 500-hit plateau with his single through the right side in the bottom of the third.

- Mitchell Stumpo made his Triple-A debut after being called up to a higher level within the Diamondbacks' organization for the fourth time this season. The right-hander delivered a scoreless inning of work while allowing just one walk and recording his first strikeout with the Aces.

- Jesus Liranzo also tossed a blank frame out of the bullpen on Tuesday, marking his seventh scoreless relief appearance since Aug. 1. In his nine appearances since the start of August, the Aces' reliever has registered 13 strikeouts and a 2.79 ERA in 9.2 innings of work.

Silver Lining:

- With Vargas reaching the 500-hit plateau, he has his sights set on breaking two more Aces records. The veteran infielder is 14 runs away from breaking Cole Gillespie's record of 272 and 13 appearances away from snapping Gillespie's franchise mark of 374 games played. Reno's infielder moved into fourth place all-time with 189 RBIs, passing Brandon Allen (184) and Christian Walker (185).

- Jamie Ritchie saw his six-game run-scoring and hitting streak end after Monday's game. The 28-year-old slashed .417/.423/.667 with a trio of extra-base hits, six RBIs and eight runs scored. Ritchie's batting average has not dipped under .315 at any point this season with his average currently sitting at .325.

The Arizona Aces?:

- There are currently nine players on the Diamondbacks' current roster that played at least 10 games for Aces this season. Daulton Varsho, Josh Van Meter, Andrew Young, Jake McCarthy, Drew Ellis and Henry Ramos have cracked the starting lineup for Arizona to initiate the youth movement at the dish.

- Varsho and Van Meter have been mainstays since being recalled in June and have played a combined 170 games in the Majors this season.

- McCarthy and Ramos have been the newest additions to the D-Backs, combining for five hits in and four runs scored.

- Off the rubber, Tyler Gilbert, Humberto Castellanos, Miguel Aguilar and Brandyn Sittinger have come in to bolster the Diamondbacks' pitching staff. Gilbert notably threw a no-hitter in his first start in Phoenix, becoming one of four pitchers to toss a no-no in his inaugural start.

- Castellanos has posted a 1-1 record in 10 appearances with Arizona, striking out 17 batters and posting a 3.65 ERA.

- Sittinger made his MLB debut against the Texas Rangers on Sept. 8, tossing a scoreless frame while walking just one batter.

- Aguilar has not allowed an earned run in his last three appearances with Arizona.

Starting in Summerlin:

- Humberto Mejia will make his fourth start of the season against the Aviators. After struggling in his first appearance at Las Vegas Ballpark on June 12, the right-hander rebounded with a pair of five-inning performances, resulting in a combined 1-0 shutout on July 8 and picking up a no-decision in the Aces' 9-7 win on July 13. Following his first two starts with Reno where he allowed at least six runs in each outing, Mejia has boasted a 6-2 record with a 3.88 ERA and 54 strikeouts in 58 innings of work since June 18.

- Brian Howard will square off against the Aces for the fifth time this year, going 0-1 and allowing 13 runs on 19 hits with 13 strikeouts in 19.1 frames of action. Reno teed off of the Aviators' right-hander in its last outing on June 15, driving in eight runs on nine hits en route to the team's 16-4 win.

Deserted Island:

- Reno leads all of professional baseball with a .290 batting average and while dropping to third in runs scored with 736. The Biggest Little City's squad has recorded a MiLB-leading 1076 hits, leading Las Vegas by seven hits (1069). The Aces are out-hitting the New York Mets (1070), Chicago Cubs (1070), Texas Rangers (1067) and Seattle Mariners (1035) in nearly 30 fewer games.

- Reno leads Triple-A with a .308 batting average, 366 hits, 56 home runs and 13 triples after the sixth frame.

- With its Minor League-leading 264 tallies and .308 batting average in the seventh inning or later, the Biggest Little City's team has six more runs than Carolina with 258 and 30 more points than second-best Quad City with a .278 mark.

- In the seventh inning alone, the Aces lead all of Minor League Baseball with a .314 batting average and 137 base knocks while being one of two teams to reach the 100-run plateau with 104 tallies.

- The Aces have scored at least 10 runs in 22 contests this season, holding a 19-3 record in such games.

- The Biggest Little City's team has mounted 20 comebacks this season, boasting a 13-7 record in contests it erases a deficit of three or more runs to tie the game.

- Blake Lalli's club has put forth a 15-3 record when its starter tosses at least six innings of work.

