Skeeters Down Isotopes 15-1

May 9, 2021 - Triple-A West League (AAA West) - Albuquerque Isotopes News Release







AT THE DISH: Albuquerque registered just one extra-base hit, a solo home run from José Briceño ... Ryan Vilade and Nick Longhi each finished the night 2-for-4 ... The only other hit for the Isotopes came from Scott Burcham in his first action of the season. He finished the game 1-for-3 in his Triple-A debut.

TOEING THE RUBBER: Making his Triple-A debut, Isotopes starter Ian Clarkin lasted 2.2 innings on the mound. The lefty surrendered nine runs on eight hits, walking six and striking out two. He allowed three home runs ... In 3.1 innings of relief, Jesus Tinoco yielded two runs on six hits ... Veteran Chris Rusin gave up four runs on two hits, walking three ... Logan Cozart and Jairo Diaz combined for 2.0 scoreless innings to finish out the game.

TOPES TIDBITS: The Isotopes are a combined 2-for-23 with runners in scoring position and have left a total of 22 runners on base in three games ... Isotopes pitchers threw 214 pitches while Sugar Land tossed 130.

• Discuss this story on the Triple-A West League message board...





Triple-A West League Stories from May 9, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.