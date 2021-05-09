Bees Drop Third Consecutive One-Run Game

For the third consecutive night the Salt Lake Bees suffered a one-run loss, as the Reno Aces took a 6-5 victory at Smith's Ballpark on Saturday night.

Scott Schebler helped the Bees to an early 4-0 lead with a three-run home run in the third inning. Luis Rengifo would walk, steal second and then score on a Jake Gatewood double to round out the third inning scoring. The Aces would answer back with a grand slam from Juniel Querecuto to tie the game up in the fourth. Reno would tack on two more runs in the sixth to take the lead. Keon Wong answered in the bottom of the inning with an RBI single to cut the deficit to one. Salt Lake would get the tying run to third and the winning run to second in the bottom of the ninth but could not come through with the winning hit.

Seven of the nine Bees starters collected hits as Salt Lake outhit the Aces 10-9 but left 10 runners on base. Gatewood finished with two doubles, his first hits at the Triple-A level. Andrew Wantz got the spot start for the Bees and lasted three innings with two earned runs. Boomer Biegalski was responsible for four earned runs over three innings of relief and was tagged with the loss. James Hoyt and Zac Ryan combined for a scoreless final three innings for the Bees bullpen.

The Bees and Aces will meet at 1:05 p.m. on Sunday for a Mother's Day matinee. Limited tickets are still available at www.slbees.com.

