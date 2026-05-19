Series Preview - Salt Lake Bees vs Tacoma Rainiers

Published on May 18, 2026 under Pacific Coast League (PCL)

Salt Lake Bees News Release







Weekly Schedule:

Game 1 - Tuesday, May 19 | 6:35 PM

Game 2 - Wednesday, May 20 | 6:35 PM

Game 3 - Thursday, May 21 | 6:35 PM

Game 4 - Friday, May 22 | 6:35 PM

Game 5 - Saturday, May 23 | 6:35 PM

Game 6 - Sunday, May 24 | 2:05 PM

Broadcast Info

Tuesday-Thursday - https://kmyu.tv/watch

MiLB TV

KSL The Zone

Six More

The Salt Lake Bees continue its longest homestand of the year with six more games at home against the Tacoma Rainiers. Salt Lake comes off its first series win of the year after taking four of six games from the El Paso Chihuahuas. The Bees are 20-24 and sit in ninth place in the Pacific Coast League standings however have fared well at home tying Reno for the most home wins in the league with a record of 13-11 at The Ballpark at America First Square.

Taking on Tacoma

Salt Lake and Tacoma will begin the first of 18 games together in 2026 on Tuesday night. Twelve of those contests will happen at The Ballpark at America First Square with Tacoma returning to South Jordan in June before Salt Lake heads to the Pacific Northwest the last week of August. Salt Lake went 3-15 against the Rainiers in 2025 with all three wins coming at home including a July 4th walk off home run in the 11th by Sebastian Rivero. Salt Lake posted an 8.15 ERA against Tacoma in 2025, the highest earned run average against any 2025 opponent. Jared Southard was outstanding out of the bullpen posting a 1.13 ERA across 8.0 innings pitched with three walks and eight strikeouts. Shaun Anderson was responsible for one of the three wins after pitching a gem on September 9 in a seven inning quality start allowing one run on seven hits with two strikeouts. Nelson Rada batted .348 (8-for-23) in six games against the Rainiers while Yolmer Sanchez lifted a pair of home runs in the same series on May 28 and June 1 in Tacoma.

Danger at the Dish

Denzer Guzman comes off another hot series batting .375 with a team-high nine hits and two home runs against El Paso. Guzman is batting .397 in May, tying Blaine Crim (ABQ) for the Pacific Coast League lead with 19 RBI while notching six doubles, three home runs, and a 1.140 OPS. Guzman holds an 11-game hit streak batting .400 (18x45) since it began on May 5 with 16 RBI, 12 runs scored, five doubles, three home runs and an 1.192 OPS.

A Week of Theme Nights at the Ballpark

The fun keeps rolling all week long at the ballpark beginning Tuesday with Soccer Night as the Bees kick off the World Cup celebration alongside special appearances from players representing MLS side Real Salt Lake and NWSL club Utah Royals. Wednesday brings the Utah Dirty Sodas Night featuring $3 Swig drinks, while Thursday's Talent Show Night pairs the entertainment with Thirsty Thursday specials including $6 beer and $3 soda. Friday is Wildcats Night, celebrating a night of music, nostalgia, and baseball followed by a Scheels Postgame Kids Run. Saturday's Star Wars Night will light up the sky with a postgame Drone Show and another kids run, before the homestand wraps up Sunday with Bark in the Park, welcoming fans and their four-legged friends to the ballpark.

Series Schedule

Tuesday, May 19 - 6:35 p.m. MDT

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Soccer Night -

Holmes Homes Family Night

Wednesday, May 20 - 6:35 p.m. MDT

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Utah Dirty Sodas Wednesdays | $3 Swig Drinks

Thursday, May 21 - 6:35 p.m. MDT

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Talent Show Night -

Thirsty Thursdays - $6 Beer $3 Soda

Friday, May 22 - 6:35 p.m. MDT

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Wildcats Night -

Scheels Postgame Kids Run

Saturday, May 23 - 6:35 p.m. MDT

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Star Wars Night -

Postgame Drone Show -

Scheels Postgame Kids Run

Sunday, May 24 - 2:05 p.m. MDT

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Sunday Brunch at The Ballpark -

Bark in the Park







Pacific Coast League Stories from May 18, 2026

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