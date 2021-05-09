Rainiers Fall to El Paso in Mother's Day Matinee, Jarred Kelenic Records Fourth Multi-Hit Game

Tacoma Rainiers center fielder Jarred Kelenic connects on a pitch

TACOMA, WA - Center fielder Jarred Kelenic stayed hot with his fourth consecutive 2-hit game on Sunday at Cheney Stadium, but the Tacoma Rainiers were halted in their bid for a third straight victory against the El Paso Chihuahuas, 5-1. Kelenic collected a pair of Tacoma's 7 hits - all singles - with no walks as El Paso's pitchers needed just 111 pitches even the 6-game series, 2-2.

Kelenic led off the bottom of the 1st inning with a single into right field. The No. 4 overall prospect (MLB Pipeline) swiped his second base of the year but was stranded in scoring position. In his final at-bat in the 8th inning, Kelenic led off with another single, this time to left field. The potential rally was quickly snuffed by a double play.

Through four games, Kelenic is 8-for-18 (.444) with 2 home runs, 5 RBI, 6 runs and 2 steals. The former 6th overall Draft selection ranks top-10 in the Triple-A West in each of those categories and OPS (1.278).

The Rainiers (2-2) pushed across the game's first run in the 2nd against El Paso (2-2) starter Jesse Scholtens (1-0). Designated hitter Luis Liberato bounced a ground out to the second baseman which allowed first baseman Sam Travis to score. The Chihuahuas responded with two go-ahead runs in the 3rd against right-hander Reeves Martin (0-1) who started the inning but walked three and was replaced by righty Domingo Tapia with two outs.

Right-hander Vinny Nittoli made an abbreviated start for Tacoma, going 2 scoreless innings with a strikeout. Rainiers starters have allowed 1 earned run in 13 innings (0.69 ERA) through four games but have yet to see a starter work into the 6th inning. Tacoma got 4 1/3 combined scoreless innings from Tapia (1 1/3), Taylor Guerrieri (2) and Ryan Dull (2). Rainiers pitchers entered Sunday with a league-best 1.10 WHIP and the second-lowest opponent batting average (.189).

The Rainiers and Chihuahuas will continue their series Monday at 6:05 p.m. PT from Cheney Stadium. Righty Jimmy Yacabonis (0-0) will make his first Rainiers start after providing 1 1/3 scoreless innings with a pair of punch outs on Friday.

Rainiers broadcaster Mike Curto will have full coverage on TacomaRainiers.com. All 2021 Rainiers games, home and away, can also be heard for free on the MiLB First Pitch app. HD video broadcasts of every home game can be viewed with an MiLB.TV subscription. (Use code: RAINIERS to save $10 on an annual subscription.)

