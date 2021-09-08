Sixers Lose Series Opener to Quakes 6-4

San Bernardino, CA- The Inland Empire 66ers of San Bernardino fell behind early to Rancho Cucamonga on Tuesday night at San Manuel Stadium and fell 6-4 as the Quakes used the long-ball to good effect in the opener of a six-game set. The loss dropped the 66ers to .500 at 53-53 and are now 11-14 against the Quakes.

Rancho Cucamonga (60-49) unloaded in the first inning against Sixers' starter Jose Salvador (6-6) as he walked leadoff man Jake Vogel and then gave up a one-out two-run homer to right-center to Sam McWilliams for a 2-0 lead. It was McWilliams' 13th homer of the year. Sauryn Lao followed with a single and then Imanol Vargas smoked a two-run homer of his own, his 16th, for a 4-0 advantage. Inland Empire got runs back in the bottom of the first, when Arol Vera singled and D'Shawn Knowles walked against Quakes' starter Nick Nastrini. After a double steal but them at second and third, Gabe Matthews bounced into a RBI ground out making it 4-1. The Sixers cut it to 4-2 on a throwing error one batter later. The Quakes made it 5-2 in the sixth on a RBI single by Alex De Jesus. Inland Empire trimmed the lead in the sixth when Gabe Matthews took Quakes' reliever Emmet Sheehan deep for his fourth homer of the year and a 5-3 game. In the seventh, the Sixers loaded the bases and Jose Guzman drew a bases loaded walk and made it 5-4 with the bags still full. The Quakes turned the ball over to righty Carlos Alejo who got out of the jam with a ground out as Inland Empire finished 0-for-8 with runners in scoring position. Jose Ramos drilled a ninth inning homer, his sixth, to add an insurance run for the Quakes. Alejo had a clean ninth to finish off his eighth save. Ryan Sublette tossed 2.1 no-hit, scoreless innings for his first pro win for Rancho. McWilliams finished with a single, double and a homer. Knowles finished two-for-five with two walks and two stolen bases; he now has 30 steals in 31 attempts.

The series continues Wednesday at 7:05. The contest can be seen and heard live on 66ers.com.

