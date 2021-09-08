Longball, Bullpen Carry Ports to Series Opening Win

SAN JOSE, Ca.- Junior Perez and Zack Gelof each hit home runs and the Ports got five shutout innings from their bullpen as Stockton snapped a three-game skid with a 4-2 victory over the Giants on Tuesday night at Excite Ballpark in San Jose.

The Giants (67-42) got on the board in the bottom of the first inning against Ports' starter Diego Granado. With two outs and Luis Toribio on first after a one-out walk, Patrick Bailey hit a two-run homer to left field to give San Jose a 2-0 lead.

The Ports (41-65) answered back by flashing some power of their own. Junior Perez jump-started the Stockton offense in the top of the second inning with a solo home run off San Jose starter Haydn King to make it 2-1. In the top of the sixth after a two-out walk to Kevin Richards, Zack Gelof put Stockton ahead for good with a two-run shot to right center field off Giants' reliever Ty Weber to give the Ports a 3-2 lead.

Stockton tallied an insurance run in the top of the eighth inning. Jack Winkler doubled off San Jose reliever Juan Sanchez and scored on a two-out RBI single by Richards to increase the Ports' lead to 4-2.

All of the Ports' runs on Tuesday scored with two outs.

Meanwhile, the Ports' pitching staff shut down the Giants' offense. After allowing the two run home run in the first inning, Granado got through three more scoreless innings before handing things off to the Stockton bullpen trio of Hunter Breault, Robin Vazquez, and Ed Baram who fired five shutout frames to end the game.

Vazquez wriggled out of a basses loaded jam with nobody out in the eighth by striking out Luis Toribio and inducing a double play ball off the bat of Ghordy Santos to end the frame without allowing a run.

Breault (1-0) got the win for the Ports with two scoreless innings, while Weber (3-4) took the loss for San Jose allowing two runs on three hits in three innings. Baram notched his third save of the season with a scoreless ninth.

The Ports and Giants continue their six game series at Excite Ballpark in San Jose on Wednesday afternoon, with first pitch at 1:00 pm.

