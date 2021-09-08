Grizzlies Clinch Playoff Berth with 11-5 Triumph over Nuts

September 8, 2021 - Low-A West League (Low-A West) - Fresno Grizzlies News Release







Modesto, CA - For the first time since 2018, the Fresno Grizzlies (72-37) are headed back to the postseason after defeating the Modesto Nuts (59-50) 11-5 Tuesday evening from John Thurman Field. The Grizzlies become the first of two teams to clinch a playoff bid in Low-A West.

Fresno's offense continued to do what they have done all year, steal bases and produce scoring opportunities. The Grizzlies swiped seven bases and smacked 11 hits, 10 for singles. Drew Romo led the way with three hits, a trio of RBI, four stolen bags and two runs scored. Romo's four stolen bases would tie the franchise record for the most steals in a single game (Zac Veen and Emmanuel Burriss). Eddy Diaz reached base four times, three via single. Diaz drove in one run and raced home three times. Zac Veen mustered two walks and a double while scoring twice.

Grizzlies' starter Noah Gotsis (3-2, win) dazzled for five fantastic innings. He allowed two earned runs on eight hits and two walks while fanning four. Anderson Pilar, Juan Mejia, Will Tribucher and Blake Goldsberry each hurled one inning in the victory. Goldsberry pitched the final out, a shallow fly ball to center fielder Bladimir Restituyo.

The Nuts lineup cracked 12 hits with every starter grabbing at least one hit. Corey Rosier notched three hits with two going for doubles. Cesar Izturis Jr. and James Parker each roped a double, supplying one RBI and waltzing home once. Josias De Los Santos (4-8) took the decision after exiting the affair in the fifth. He scattered seven hits and gave up six runs (three earned) while punching out a pair of Grizzlies. The squads are back to battle tomorrow night from Modesto.

Top Performers: Fresno Grizzlies (Colorado Rockies)

- C Drew Romo (3-4, 3 RBI, 2 R, BB, 4 SB, caught 1 baserunner)

- 2B Eddy Diaz (3-4, RBI, 3 R, BB, SB, 2 sensational plays that saved 4 runs)

- RF Zac Veen (1-3, 2B, RBI, 2 R, 2 BB)

Top Performers: Modesto Nuts (Seattle Mariners)

- CF Corey Rosier (3-4, 2 2B, RBI, BB)

- SS James Parker (1-3, 2B, RBI, R)

- 2B/SS Cesar Izturis Jr. (1-3, 2B, RBI, R)

On Deck:

Wednesday, September 8 @ Modesto Nuts, Fresno RHP Anderson Amarista (6-4, 6.38) vs. Modesto RHP Bryce Miller (0-0, 6.14), 7:05 pm PT

ON THAT FRES-NOTES:

Fresno has won 22 of their last 28, 24 of their last 31 and 30 of their last 39 road games. In that span, the Grizzlies pitching staff have tossed five shutouts and allowed three runs or fewer 25 times (23-2 record). Over nine away series this year, the Grizzlies have yet to lose one of them, picking up six wins and three ties. Fresno has also won or tied their last 11 series (home and away) with their most recent series loss coming versus Stockton from June 15th-20th (2-4). The Grizzlies are 15-4 in the first game of a series.

Rockies #8 overall and top catching prospect Drew Romo has shown some prowess on the basepaths this season. Romo has swiped 22 bases in 28 attempts, which is good for fourth on the current club. Romo's 22 stolen bases are the most ever by a Grizzlies catcher and second all-time on the Fresno leaderboard. The only player ahead of Romo is Roland LeBlanc, who swiped 29 bases in 1955 for the Fresno Cardinals (California League). LeBlanc was converted from an outfielder to a catcher after gaining weight when he returned home from war.

