Quakes Take Opener over 66ers

September 8, 2021 - Low-A West League (Low-A West) - Rancho Cucamonga Quakes News Release







San Bernardino, CA - The Quakes blasted three homers on Tuesday night, helping to secure a 6-4 win over the Inland Empire 66ers at San Manuel Stadium.

The win for Rancho keeps their playoff hopes alive, as they're now seven games back of San Jose with 11 to play in the regular season.

Sam McWilliams (13) and Imanol Vargas (16) both blasted two-run homers in the first and Jose Ramos went deep to provide some insurance in the ninth.

The 66ers got two back in the first inning and seemed to threaten all night, pulling to within a run in the seventh, thanks to a bases-loaded walk by Ben Harris. Carlos Alejo was summoned to get out of the seventh, then went on to close the final two innings out without allowing a hit or a run to earn his eighth save of the year.

Inland Empire starter Jose Salvador (6-6) surrendered five total runs over just 4.1 innings in the loss.

Quakes' starter Nick Nastrini threw 30 pitches over the course of five hitters to start the game, but was pulled with just two outs. Nastrini was charged with two runs, one earned in the no-decision.

Ryan Sublette (1-1) was credited with his first professional win, as he worked 2.1 innings of scoreless baseball.

The Quakes (60-49) continue their series in San Bernardino on Wednesday, as they send Huei-Sheng Lin (1-1) to the mound against 66ers' right-hander Julio Goff (5-6). Game time will be 7:05pm.

On Tuesday, September 14th, the Quakes return home to face the Visalia Rawhide for their final series of 2021. Tuesday the 14th will be Temblores Tuesday, presented by the Art Laboe Show Live. Tickets are available at rcquakes.com.

All games can be heard live with Mike Lindskog, by visiting our website at rcquakes.com and click the Listen Live button. You can also download the iHeart Radio app and find the RC Quakes Radio channel or on the Tune-In Radio app, by searching keyword Quakes. Have Amazon Alexa or a Google Home? You can use voice command to get the Quakes too, by enabling the Alexa and Google Skills for both iHeart Radio and Tune-In Radio.

• Discuss this story on the Low-A West League message board...





Low-A West League Stories from September 8, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.