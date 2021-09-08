Grizzlies at Nuts Postponed

September 8, 2021 - Low-A West League (Low-A West) - Fresno Grizzlies News Release







Tonight's game has been postponed to allow for additional testing and contact tracing of members of the Modesto Nuts organization. We are adhering to Minor League Baseball's health and safety protocols and will practice caution as we follow the guidance of experts. Further updates will be provided as available.

Low-A West League Stories from September 8, 2021

