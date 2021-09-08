Early Errors Cost Nuts in 11-5 Loss

Modesto, CA - Three errors but the Modesto Nuts helped send them to an 11-5 loss against the Fresno Grizzlies on Tuesday night at John Thurman Field.

Eddy Diaz started the scoring for the Grizzlies (72-37) when he singled to start the game and later stole third. On the play Ty Duvall's throw was mishandled at third baseman by Milkar Perez allowing Diaz to score.

In the third, Zac Veen doubled home a run against Nuts' (59-50) starter Josias De Los Santos (L, 4-8). Veen reached three times and scored twice.

In the fourth, a two-out error by James Parker opened the door for Bladimir Restituyo's RBI single. He would move to second on an error in center by Corey Rosier. Diaz brought him in with another RBI single. Diaz finished with three hits and a walk.

De Los Santos worked 4.2 innings allowing six runs but only three were earned while he struck out two, walked two and allowed two hits.

Drew Romo had a big night for the Grizzlies collecting three hits and three RBI. His biggest swing was a two-run single in the sixth while the Grizzlies posted five runs on three hits and three walks in that inning.

Rosier reached four times out of the lead off spot with two doubles, a single, a walk and an RBI. James Parker doubled home a run. Brett Rodriguez drove home a run with a single. Cesar Izturis Jr. had a sac fly, a double, and a run scored in the game.

Noah Gotsis (W, 3-2) threw well matching his career high with five innings of work. He allowed two earned runs on eight hits with four strikeouts and two walks.

On Wednesday, the Nuts host the Grizzlies in game two of their six-game set starting at 7:05 pm at John Thurman Field.

