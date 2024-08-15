Six-Run Sixth Sends Cyclones to 8-5 Victory Over Blue Rocks

August 15, 2024 - South Atlantic League (SAL)

Brooklyn Cyclones News Release







WILMINGTON, Del. - CF Omar De Los Santos continued his penchant for big hits, clubbing a go-ahead three-run home run in the sixth, as part of a four-RBI night. The Brooklyn Cyclones scored six runs in the sixth inning and defeated the Wilmington Blue Rocks, 8-5, on Thursday night from Judy Johnson Field at Frawley Stadium.

Even at two entering the sixth, the Cyclones (20-25, 53-58) took advantage of a pair of fielding errors at third to start the inning. With two on and nobody out, Omar De Los Santos demolished the second pitch he saw off the back wall of Brooklyn's left-field bullpen for a go-ahead three-run homer. The 25-year-old's eighth home run at High-A provided the 'Clones their first lead of the night, 5-2.

With the score tied at 2-2, Omar De Los Santos crushes a three-run blast to give the 'Clones a 5-2 edge in the top of the 6th. It is the @nationalgridus Safe at Home Run of the Game. #AmazinStartsHere I #LGM I #MiLB pic.twitter.com/woJxMpUAwp

Brooklyn's onslaught did not stop there. SS Kevin Villavicencio followed with a walk and promptly stole second before scoring on a double from 1B Chris Suero.

Another two-base hit from DH Jacob Reimer placed runners at second and third with nobody out before a line out and fly out nearly halted the rally. RF Jefrey De Los Santos would cap the six-run frame with a two-out, two-run double to right to extend the Cyclones' cushion to six, 8-2.

Wilmington (20-24, 51-59) continued to chip away the rest of the night, but could not complete the comeback.

The Blue Rocks scratched across runs in the sixth and seventh innings on a CF Robert Hassell III sacrifice fly and a SS Marcus Brown single. In the ninth, Wilmington pulled within three on a two-out run-producing knock by C Maxwell Romero Jr., but RHP Henry Henry induced a ground out to short to secure Brooklyn's 8-5 win.

In the early stages of the contest, it was a back-and-forth affair with both sides trading runs through the first four innings.

DH T.J. White put the Blue Rocks ahead, 1-0, in the first on a bases-loaded ground out to second, but the Cyclones quickly retaliated, tying the game in the second on back-to-back two-out doubles from 3B William Lugo and C Christian Pregent.

In the third, White placed Wilmington back in front, 2-1, with a solo home run - his 11th of the year - that landed in the Blue Rocks' right-field bullpen.

Brooklyn knotted the score at two in the top of the fourth thanks to a Jefrey De Los Santos walk, a Lugo double, and the run-scoring single from Omar De Los Santos.

Neither starter received a decision on Thursday. RHP Justin Lawson yielded one run over 2.0 innings for the Cyclones in the first start of his professional career. Blue Rocks RHP Riley Cornelio permitted just two runs on five hits and five walks in 5.0 innings.

RHP Luis G. Moreno (3-1) posted a season-high 4.0 innings with Brooklyn, surrendering two runs on four hits and striking out three to earn his third triumph with the club.

RHP Chance Huff (3-1) only recorded one out in the sixth inning, suffering his first loss of 2024. The Wilmington right-hander was charged with six runs, but only two were earned.

The Cyclones will look to earn at least a series split in game four of the series on Friday. LHP Zach Thornton (0-1, 4.26) is expected to take the hill in his second High-A start for Brooklyn. Wilmington is scheduled to counter with RHP Seth Shuman (1-0, 4.44). The first pitch is scheduled for 6:35 p.m.

• Discuss this story on the South Atlantic League message board...





South Atlantic League Stories from August 15, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.