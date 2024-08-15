Renegades' Arms Continue Firing Blanks in 2-0 Win

Wappingers Falls, N.Y. - The Hudson Valley Renegades continued their dominant pitching on Thursday night, shutting out the Hickory Crawdads 2-0 at Heritage Financial Park. The shutout is the fourth in the last eight games for Hudson Valley.

Starter Josh Grosz continued his outstanding stretch of pitching, throwing 5.1 scoreless innings while allowing just one hit. Since getting called up last week, the right-hander has allowed two hits and no runs in two starts across 11.1 innings. Across his last seven starts between Tampa and Hudson Valley, Grosz has allowed just two earned runs in 39.2 frames, good for a 0.47 ERA.

In the third a pair of singles from Omar Martinez and Josh Moylan put runners at first and third. Martinez scored on a fielder's choice hit into by Antonio Gomez after an error by second baseman Theo Hardy.

The Renegades had opportunities to extend their lead throughout the game but struggled to bring home runners in scoring position. They were 0-for-12 in those situations and left 14 on base in the game.

However, they were able to add an insurance run in the bottom of the eighth. Anthony Hall singled and Kiko Romero and Roc Riggio each walked to load the bases. Hall scored on an RBI groundout by George Lombard Jr. to make it 2-0.

The Hudson Valley bullpen behind Grosz was outstanding. Indigo Diaz tossed 1.2 innings without allowing a baserunner. He has yet to allow an earned run with the Renegades in five appearances. Thomas Balboni pitched a 1-2-3 eighth inning, and Ocean Gabonia earned his first High-A save with a scoreless ninth. The three relievers did not allow a hit in 3.2 frames.

