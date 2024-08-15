Burkhalter Records Career High K's, Emperors Drop Thursday Tussle

Rome Emperors pitcher Blake Burkhalter gets a fist bump

ROME, Ga - Blake Burkhalter's season may have started late, but he has gained ground and cemented himself as a pivotal piece of Cody Gabella's starting rotation as the 2024 South Atlantic League Playoffs creep ever closer. With the Emperors eyeing their fourth straight win, Gabella would give the ball to the former Auburn Tiger Blake Burkhalter against the Asheville Tourists on Thursday night.

Burkhalter would go to work early, cruising scoreless until a speed bump in the form of a Narbe Cruz home run would put Rome in a three run hole in the early going. The long-ball from Cruz would be just the third that Burkhalter had surrendered all season, and the first since July 21st against Hudson Valley.

Facing a three run deficit for the second time in as many nights, the Emperor offense went to work in the home half of the fourth inning. Jace Grady would lead off the frame with a walk and a stolen base, setting the stage for a hot-hitting EJ Exposito to drive him in with his twenty-third double of the season. Exposito would follow the double up with a swipe of third base, putting Rome's second run of the night just ninety feet away.

Stephen Paolini would drive in said run by ripping a single into left field. An errant throw by Tourist pitcher Edinson Batista would plant Paolini at third base. Despite grounding into a double play, Nick Ward would drive in the third run of the night for Rome. This marks the second consecutive night that the Emperors would erase a three run deficit.

Burkhalter would call it a night after five innings on Thursday. His seven strikeouts would be a professional career high. He would make way for Rob Griswold, who would allow Asheville to hop back in front thanks to a string of hits and defensive miscues.

The four run to five loss is Rome's fifty-fourth of the season, and their twenty-sixth of the second half. The Emperors and Tourists will continue their six game slate on Friday night with a 7:00pm first pitch, as Mitch Farris is scheduled to take the mound for Rome.

