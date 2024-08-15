Ware Drives in Winner, Miller Homers in Claws' 3-2 Thursday Win

August 15, 2024 - South Atlantic League (SAL)

Jersey Shore BlueClaws News Release







JERSEY SHORE, NJ - Bryson Ware broke a 2-2 tie with a seventh inning RBI single and the BlueClaws topped Winston-Salem 3-2 on Thursday night at sold out ShoreTown Ballpark.

Jersey Shore (21-24/59-52) took their first game of the series after dropping the first two against the Dash.

The BlueClaws got on the board in the bottom of the third on Aidan Miller's third home run with the BlueClaws. The two-run shot brought in Troy Schreffler, who had singled, and gave the BlueClaws a 2-0 lead.

BlueClaws starter Jordan Fowler got through 4.1 innings and did not allow a run. Gunner Mayer got the next five outs.

The Dash tied the game in the seventh on a two run home run by Westen Eberly, his second of the year. The home run came off Paxton Thompson.

Jersey Shore responded right away, taking the lead back in the bottom of the seventh on an RBI single to center by Bryson Ware to make it a 3-2 game. Ware went 2-3 in the win.

Trey Dillard threw a scoreless ninth to earn his first BlueClaws, and second professional save.

The teams continue their series on Friday night at 7:05 pm. RHP Mitch Neunborn starts for the BlueClaws.

-Jersey Shore BlueClaws-

• Discuss this story on the South Atlantic League message board...





South Atlantic League Stories from August 15, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.