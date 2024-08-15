Bootleggers Score Four in the Eighth, Complete 5-1 Comeback Win

Bowling Green, Kentucky - The Bowling Green Bootleggers (29-14, 65-44) scored four runs in the bottom of the eighth to complete a 5-1 comeback victory against the Greensboro Grasshoppers (23-22, 62-48) on Thursday from Bowling Green Ballpark.

Greensboro plated a run in the top of the third against Bowling Green starter Brody Hopkins. Geovanny Planchart singled and moved to second on a passed ball. P.J. Hilson notched a base hit to right, scoring Planchart to put the Grasshoppers up 1-0.

The Bootleggers tied it in the bottom of the fourth off Grasshoppers starter J.P. Massey. Mac Horvath walked and came around to score on an RBI single by Kamren James to make it 1-1.

In the bottom of the eighth, Bowling Green plated four runs against Greensboro reliever Scott Randall. Ryan Spikes reached on an error, Gionti Turner was hit by a pitch, and Gregory Barrios singled to load the bases. Homer Bush Jr. smacked a double to right, scoring Spikes and Turner to put the Bootleggers ahead 3-1. With Barrios at third and Bush Jr. at second, Tre' Morgan laced a base hit to center, allowing Barrios and Bush Jr. to score.

Bootleggers reliever Ty Johnson wrapped it up in the ninth with a scoreless frame to finalize a Bootleggers win, 5-1.

Johnson (1-0) collected the victory, letting up a hit, two walks, and five strikeouts over 3.0 scoreless innings. Randall (2-2) took the loss, allowing four runs (three earned) on four hits and five strikeouts over 4.0 frames.

Bowling Green and Greensboro play game four of a six-game series on Friday with first pitch set for 6:35 PM CT. The Hot Rods start RHP Chandler Murphy (3-1, 1.93), while the Grasshoppers start RHP Carlson Reed (0-0. 0.00).

