Six-Run Seventh Sends Birds to Series Sweep

May 5, 2019 - Carolina League (CarL) - Myrtle Beach Pelicans News Release





MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. - The Myrtle Beach Pelicans scored a season-high six runs in the seventh inning to sweep the Salem Red Sox with an 8-2 victory on Sunday from TicketReturn.com Field at Pelicans Ballpark.

Salem (12-18) found the scoreboard first in the second inning when Deiner Lopez brought home Ryan Fitzgerald with a single to make it 1-0 Red Sox.

The Pelicans (10-21) then responded with a run in the bottom of the third inning thanks to the speed of Zach Davis . Davis singled with two outs in the inning, stole second and then scored on an RBI single from Jimmy Herron that tied the game at one.

Myrtle Beach took the lead for good in the fourth inning. Grant Fennell lined a single to left field and an error allowed Tyler Payne to come in to score, giving the Birds a 2-1 lead.

Luis Lugo fired five strong innings to earn his first win of the season. He allowed just one earned run on six hits, while striking out two.

The Birds took away all doubt in the bottom of the seventh inning when they poured in six runs to blow the game wide open. Devon Fisher loaded the bases for the Birds before three-straight singles by Herron, Carlos Sepulveda and Payne made it 5-1 with still just one out in the frame. Fennell then delivered the knockout blow with a bases-loaded double to right field that brought in three runs and extended the lead to 8-1.

Salem added on a run in the ninth, but Manuel Rodriguez retired the side to end the ballgame.

This set marked the first series sweep for Myrtle Beach this season.

Following a day off on Monday, the Birds hit the road on Tuesday to begin a six-game road trip with a stop in Kinston, N.C. up first. The Pelicans will take on the Down East Wood Ducks at 7:00 p.m. in game one of a three-game series. Erling Moreno (1-4, 12.00) will start on the mound for the Birds against Tyler Phillips (2-1, 1.14) for the Woodies.

Coverage starts at 6:45 p.m. on MyrtleBeachPelicans.com/Broadcast and the MiLB First Pitch and TuneIn Apps.

The 2019 season is the 21st season for the Pelicans franchise and fifth as the Class A-Advanced affiliate of the Chicago Cubs. For tickets visit MyrtleBeachPelicans.com/tickets, call (843) 918-6000, or visit the Pelicans Box Office.

• Discuss this story on the Carolina League message board...





Carolina League Stories from May 5, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.