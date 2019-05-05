Dash's Doubleheader at Potomac Canceled on Sunday

May 5, 2019 - Carolina League (CarL) - Winston-Salem Dash News Release





WOODBRIDGE, Va. - Due to continued rain in the Woodbridge area, the Dash's scheduled doubleheader against the Nationals on Sunday at Pfitzner Stadium has been canceled. Since Winston-Salem and Potomac do not play each other again until the second half, the games will not be made up at a later date.

Following an off day on Monday, Winston-Salem will begin a six-game homestand against Lynchburg and Down East from Tuesday through next Sunday. The three-game set with Lynchburg will include a Taco Tuesday, a Lowes Foods Thirsty Thursday and a Pups in the Park Night, presented by Handy and Handy Orthodontics.

Highlights for the three-game series with Down East include a Fireworks Friday, a Chick-fil-A Four Pack Night and live music on Saturday, and a Lowes Foods Family Sunday. Kids Run the Bases, powered by New Balance, will take place following Friday, Saturday, and Sunday's games. For tickets and more information, call the Dash at (336) 714-2287 or visit wsdash.com.

• Discuss this story on the Carolina League message board...





Carolina League Stories from May 5, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.