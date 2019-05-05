Hillcats and Keys Postponed on Sunday

May 5, 2019 - Carolina League (CarL) - Lynchburg Hillcats News Release





Lynchburg, Va. - Today's game between the Lynchburg Hillcats and the Frederick Keys has been postponed due to rain. The Keys do not return to City Stadium in the first half, so therefore the game will be made up as part of a double-header at Nymeo Field in Frederick on Thursday, May 30.

The double-header games will be seven innings in length, with approximately 30 minutes between contests. Game time for Game One of the double-header will be announced at a later date.

Following an off day on Monday, the Hillcats will head to Winston-Salem on Tuesday to take on the Dash in a three-game series. First pitch from BB&T Ballpark is at 7 p.m.

Max Gun and Anders Jorstad will be on the air at 6:50 p.m. with the Hillcats pre-game show on TuneIn Radio and the Radio434 App.

The Hillcats return home on Friday, May 10 to begin a season-long ten game home stand. Highlights include Aloha Weekend with post-game fireworks shows on Friday and Saturday, Kids Eat Free Tuesday, Winning Wednesday, and Thirsty Thursday. Additionally, Hillcats vs. Cancer is on May 17, Pirates vs. Royalty Night is on May 18 and Cats Cares is on May 25, where all fans can enter the game for free but are asked to give a donation at the box office of their choice to a pre-selected charity.

For tickets or more information, visit lynchburg-hillcats.com, call 434-528-1144, or visit the City Stadium box office.

The Lynchburg Hillcats are the Advanced-A affiliate of the Cleveland Indians. The Hillcats are eight-time Carolina League Champions, having most recently won the Mills Cup Championship in 2017. The Hillcats play their home games at City Stadium, which has been home to Minor League Baseball in Lynchburg since 1963. Visit the Hillcats online at Lynchburg-hillcats.com, and follow the Hillcats on Twitter (@LynHillcats), Instagram (@LynHillcats) and Facebook (Lynchburg Hillcats). For more information about the Lynchburg Hillcats, please contact Max Gun at mgun@lynchburg-hillcats.com.

• Discuss this story on the Carolina League message board...





Carolina League Stories from May 5, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.