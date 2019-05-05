Mudcats and Blue Rocks Series Finale Canceled in Wilmington

WILMINGTON, DE - Today's series finale between the Carolina Mudcats and Wilmington Blue Rocks has been canceled due to inclement weather at Frawley Stadium in Wilmington, DE. The game was the final scheduled meeting between the two teams in the first half of the 2019 season and will not be made up.

Sunday's cancellation also came at the end of the three game series between the two teams, giving the Blue Rocks a series sweep as they had previously won the first two games. Wilmington additionally won five of the seven games scheduled between the two teams in the first half. The two teams will meet again in the second half, but league rules do not allow first half games to carry over to the second half of a season. The Blue Rocks lead the overall, now 12 game, season series 5-1.

The cancellation was also scheduled as the final game of a seven game road trip for the Mudcats. The trip began with Carolina winning two of three in Salem, VA, before then losing two straight to the Blue Rocks in Wilmington, DE. With Sunday's game canceled, the Mudcats finished the road trip with a record of 3-3.

Following Monday's scheduled off day, the Mudcats will next play on Tuesday, May 7 when they play the first game of a new six game home stand at Five County Stadium, beginning with three games versus Fayetteville and three games against Myrtle Beach.

The promotional schedule for the next home stand begins with House Autry All-You-Can-Eat Tuesday on Tuesday, May 7, Education Day with an 11:00 a.m. start time on Wednesday, May 8 and continues with Thirsty Thursday featuring the second Carolina Micro Brews night of the season and a souvenir plastic beer stein giveaway for the first 1,200 fans ages 21 and older. The second Carolina Micro Brews night is presented by Tryon Family Dentistry in Zebulon and will feature the Mudcats playing in their alternate Micro Brews jerseys and hats.

The second half of the next home stand begins on Friday with game one of three with the visiting Pelicans and will include House Autry Family Friday Fireworks and Family Campout Night featuring an appearance by actor Tom Guiry who played "Smalls" in the movie "The Sandlot" on Friday, May 10, Star Wars Night on Saturday, May 11 and Wake Med $5 Five County Family Sunday featuring $5.00 box seat tickets available in person at the box office for fans residing in the five counties area. Star Wars Night will additionally feature the Mudcats playing in Star Wars themed jerseys. The jerseys will later be made available for fans to purchase via an online auction. The proceeds of the jersey auction will benefit the JDRF Triangle/Eastern NC Chapter.

