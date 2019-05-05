Doubleheader Between Potomac and Winston-Salem Cancelled Due to Inclement Weather

May 5, 2019 - Carolina League (CarL) - Potomac Nationals News Release





Woodbridge, VA---For the second consecutive day, consistent inclement weather has resulted in no baseball at Northwest Federal Field at Pfitzner Stadium. The Sunday doubleheader between the Potomac Nationals (11-18) and Winston-Salem Dash (16-13), which was scheduled after Saturday's postponement, has been cancelled.

As the P-Nats and Dash do not meet throughout the rest of the first half of the Carolina League season, the teams will not make up either game.

Potomac will join the rest of the league for an off day on Monday, and then make the club's first trip of the season to Nymeo Field, where the P-Nats and Frederick Keys (Baltimore Orioles) are scheduled to start a three-game series on Tuesday night. First pitch of the series opener in Frederick, MD is scheduled for 7:00pm.

