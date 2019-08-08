Six-Run Fourth Sinks Ports in 8-4 Loss

VISALIA, Calif. - The Visalia Rawhide used one big inning to pull even in their three-game series with the Stockton Ports on Wednesday night. Visalia scored six runs in the fourth inning on their way to an 8-4 win over Stockton to set up a rubber game of the series on Thursday night at Recreation Ballpark.

Stockton opened the scoring in the top of the third on a two-out RBI single by Austin Beck who went 3-for-5 in the contest with two RBI's.

After Ports starter Hogan Harris (0-1) kept Visalia out of the run column through the first three innings, he gave up an infield single to Alek Thomas to open the fourth. After recording a strikeout, Harris so Jose Herrera reach on a single to center and Yoel Yanqui reach on a fielder's choice play where no out was recorded, loading the bases with one out. After Geraldo Perdomo grounded out to shortstop to bring in a run and tie the game at 1-1, Harris was lifted for Michael Danielak. Anfernee Grier was the first batter to face Danielak and Grier hit a fly ball to center that looked as if it would be the final out of the inning. The center fielder Beck, though, lost the ball in the lights and saw it drop for a two-run single that gave Visalia a 3-1 lead. It was the first of four straight hits as Ryan Grotjohn singled to right, Tim Susnara hit a two-run double to right and Jancarlos Cintron lined an RBI single to center to make it a 6-1 ballgame.

Harris would suffer the loss, going 3 2/3 innings and allowing three runs on three hits while striking out four. Danielak allowed three runs on four hits in a third of an inning.

The Ports would continue to peel runs off their deficit as Beck got a run back with a two-out RBI triple in the fifth to make it 6-2. It was the last run allowed by Visalia starter Bryan Valdez (2-2), who earned the win after going five innings and allowing six hits while striking out five.

Luis Castillo came on to work the sixth for Visalia and gave up a two-out RBI single to Payton Squier that cut the Visalia lead to 6-3. It was the only run allowed by Castillo in his lone inning of work.

Jayson McKinley (SV, 1) came on to begin the seventh for Visalia and would pitch the final three innings, allowing a run on a leadoff home run in the eighth inning by Jeremy Eierman to make it 6-4.

After two scoreless innings worked by Angel Duno beginning in the fifth, Will Gilbert took over in the seventh and would allow two unearned runs in the eighth as Grier would reach on a throwing error committed by third baseman Jonah Bride that allowed two runs to score to make it an 8-4 Visalia lead.

The Ports and Rawhide play the rubber game of their series on Thursday night at Recreation Ballpark. Brady Feigl (5-8, 4.49 ERA) makes the start for Stockton, opposed by Visalia right-hander Shumpei Yoshikawa (4-6, 3.89 ERA). First pitch is set for 7 p.m. PDT.

