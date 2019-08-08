Six-Run Fourth Inning Propels Visalia over Stockton

VISALIA, CA - After falling to the Ports in extra innings on Tuesday night, the Rawhide defeated them 8-4. Bryan Valdez earned his second win of the season after giving up two runs off six hits in five innings.

The Ports scored first in the top of the third when Austin Beck singled to right field and Jordan Devencenzi scored. Visalia answered back in the fourth inning with six runs. Ten batters came to the plate that inning. With bases loaded and one out, Geraldo Perdomo grounded out to shortstop and Alek Thomas scored to tie up the game. Anfernee Grier gave the Rawhide the lead with a 2-RBI single. Tim Susnara drove in two more with a 2-RBI double to right-centerfield. The sixth and final run of the inning scored when Jancarlos Cintron hit an RBI-single to make the score 6-1.

Stockton chipped away at the five-run lead. Beck drove I another run in the fifth and Payton Squier had an RBI-single in the sixth to make it 6-3. Jeremy Eierman hit a solo homerun off of Jayson McKinley in the eighth. That was McKinley's first allowed homerun this season and the first run he has allowed in eight outings.

Visalia tacked on two insurance runs off a throwing error by Jonah Bride. Grier hit ground ball to Bride with runners on first and second. Bride threw the ball wide of first base and both runners score to make it 8-4.

McKinley earned his first save of the season after pitching three innings. He gave up one run off of two hits, but did strike out four. Ports starting pitcher, Hogan Harris , took his first loss after giving up three earned runs in three and two-thirds innings.

