Lancaster Evens Series In Rancho

August 8, 2019 - California League (CalL) - Lancaster JetHawks





RANCHO CUCAMONGA, Calif. - Will Gaddis threw seven strong innings to help the JetHawks take down the Rancho Cucamonga Quakes, 5-2, on Wednesday night at LoanMart Field.

The win snapped a three-game skid and moved the JetHawks (25-21, 59-55) back into first place in the second-half South Division standings, one game ahead of the Quakes (24-22, 65-49). It also even the three-game series at a game apiece.

Will Gaddis (8-7) allowed only one run over seven innings to improve to 3-0 in three starts against the Quakes this season. He yielded five hits with four strikeouts and one walk.

The JetHawks scored a pair of runs in the third inning to take an early lead. Ramon Marcelino, who had been hit by a pitch and reached third on a LeeMarcus Boyd single, scored on a Gerardo Carrillo wild pitch for the game's first run. Boyd shortly after on a Ryan Vilade fly ball to left.

A two-out rally led to the JetHawks' next run in the fifth. Matt Hearn, Ryan Vilade and Taylor Snyder picked up three-straight singles, the last of which scored Hearn from second.

Vilade's hit extended his hitting streak to eight games.

Carrillo (2-9) came out of the game after the fifth having allowed three runs on five hits.

Marcelino started the seventh inning with a triple and Boyd followed with a double to add to Lancaster's lead. After two walks and a pitching change, Casey Golden drew a bases loaded walk against reliever Connor Strain to score Boyd.

Jordan Prosychen homered off Gaddis in the bottom of third for Rancho's first run. They scored their final run in the ninth.

The series wraps up with a rubber game on Thursday at 7:05 p.m. Ryan Rolison is slated to start for the JetHawks opposite left-hander John Rooney.

