Rancho Sets Sight on Series Win Following Wednesday's Loss

August 8, 2019 - California League (CalL) - Rancho Cucamonga Quakes News Release





Rancho Cucamonga, CA - After snapping their five-game skid the night before, the Rancho Cucamonga Quakes fell right back in the loss column, suffering a 5-2 defeat at the hand of the Lancaster JetHawks.

The Quakes' (65-49, 24-22) offense went down relatively quiet on Wednesday night, thanks largely in part to the JetHawks' (59-55, 25-21) starter, Will Gaddis.

Gaddis (8-7) hurled seven innings of one-run baseball, with four strikeouts and just one walk. In his last two starts, both winning efforts against Rancho, the right-hander has tossed a combined 13 innings with just four runs allowed.

Gerardo Carrillo (2-9) made the start for the Quakes, taking the loss despite a somewhat solid outing. In his five frames, he allowed three earned runs on five hits, while striking out five batters.

LeeMarcus Boyd, out of the ninth hole in the Lancaster lineup, led the charge offensively, going 2-for-4 with two runs scored and an RBI double.

Jordan Procyshen (4th) provided one of the few highlights of the night for the Rancho bats, smacking a solo shot in the bottom of the third.

The Quakes have dropped five out of their six contests, and come into Thursday's tilt against the JetHawks with a measly 10-17 record head-to-head.

In the regular season finale between the South Division rivals, Rancho calls upon LHP John Rooney (2-1) to make the start. Lancaster is set to send LHP Ryan Rolison (4-6) to the mound.

The final day of the mini three-game home stand on Thursday is a Thirsty Thursday with unbeatable drink specials throughout the night. Purchase tickets online at rcquakes.com or by calling (909) 481-5000... Go Quakes!

