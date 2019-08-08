San Jose Giants Homestand Preview: August 9-11

San Jose, CA- The San Jose Giants return to Excite Ballpark for another three-game homestand from Friday, August 9 through Sunday, August 11th. The San Jose Giants will host the Modesto Nuts (Seattle Mariners affiliate), in an exciting jampacked weekend full of giveaways and themed nights.

Excite Ballpark will kick off with Friday fireworks and First Responders Night; a celebration of policemen, firemen, EMTs, paramedics and all the brave men and women who serve and protect our community. The following day will be Hispanic Heritage Night and the final Churros Night of the season! The night will include a jersey auction, Gigante skull candy cap (with a special event ticket) and a churro plush gate giveaway to the first 1,000 fans. San Jose Giants fans will also participate in a Guinness World Record attempt as we attempt to eat 2,000 churros simultaneously! The final day of the homestand the Giants will be hosting our first ever Pride Night, with another special Pride jersey auction which fans can bid on throughout the game (benefiting the You Can Play Project), and a pride flag giveaway for the first 1,000 fans. Be sure to arrive to the ballpark early to grab all these great giveaways!

More homestand highlights include Friday Fireworks, KRTY Family Friday, MIX 106 Saturday in the Park, Aquafina Sunday Fun Day and Kids Run the Bases.

Tickets are available now and can be purchased by calling 408.297.1435, by visiting the Excite Ballpark Box Office or by going online to sjgiants.com. Below is a complete list of events and promotions.

Friday, August 9 (7:00 PM: Main Gates 6:00 PM STH Gates: 5:45 PM)

First Responders Night: Join the Giants in celebrating policemen, firemen, EMTs, paramedics and all the brave men and women who serve and protect our community. First responders who show their badge or ID at the Box Office receive complimentary admission. | Presented By Excite Credit Union

Friday Fireworks: Stick around after the game and enjoy a spectacular fireworks extravaganza.

Saturday, August 10 (5:00 PM: Main Gates 4:00 PM STH Gates: 3:45 PM)

San Jose Churros Night: As an homage to the beloved ballpark treat and stadium vendor, the San Jose Giants become the San Jose Churros on four select nights throughout the season. Enjoy a re-branded evening, special jerseys, giveaways and, of course, a delicious churro. For our final Churros Night of the season, we will be attempting to set a Guinness World Record for most churros eaten simultaneously, so you'll want to stick around until the seventh inning to be a part of history! o

San Jose Churros Jersey Auction: The San Jose Churros will wear special Churros jerseys which fans can bid on throughout the season. Winning bidders receive the jerseys directly from the players after the final Churros Night on August 10.

Hispanic Heritage Night: Enjoy themed performances, food, music and more on Hispanic Heritage Night. | presented by Del Real Foods

Churro Plush Doll Giveaway: The first 1,000 fans receive a San Jose Churro plush doll giveaway.

Special Event Ticket: Gigante Candy Skull Cap: Fans can own a fitted New Era Gigante Candy Skull cap with the purchase of a special event ticket.

MIX 106 Saturday in the Park: Visit MyMix106.com and search San Jose Giants for a Family 4-Pack or Buy One Get One Free Coupon. Must print coupon or show coupon on your mobile device at box office to redeem offer. Family Four Pack includes four General Admission tickets, four hot dogs and four sodas for just $44! Must pick up tickets (hot dog/soda vouchers attached) at Will Call. Also available for purchase online. If online, enter promo code MIX at checkout to redeem this offer or for a special MIX Buy One Get One Free offer for General Admission or Upper Luxury Box Seating. | Presented By MIX 106

Sunday, August 11 (5:00 PM: Main Gates 4:00 PM STH Gates: 3:45 PM)

Pride Night: The San Jose Giants will host our first ever Pride Night!

Pride Jersey Auction: The San Jose Giants will wear special Pride jerseys which fans can bid on throughout the game. Winning bidders receive the jerseys after the game directly from the players. All proceeds from the jersey auction and select merchandise items will benefit the You Can Play Project.

Kids Run the Bases: After the game, kids are invited down onto the field to run the bases. | Presented By Martinelli's Apple Juice

Pride Flag Giveaway: The first 1,000 fans through the gates will receive a Pride Night flag giveaway.

Aquafina Sunday Fun Day: The San Jose Giants and Aquafina have teamed to present a Sunday Fun Day 4-Pack which includes: 4 tickets, 4 hot dogs, 4 Aquafina or Pepsi soft drinks all for just $44! Visit sjgiants.com/tickets and enter the promo code AQUAFINA to redeem this special Sunday Fun Day 4-Pack at checkout. Must pick up tickets (hot dog/soda vouchers attached) at Will Call.

BAY's Giant Sunday: Visit www.945bayfm.com and search San Jose Giants for a Family 4-Pack or Buy One Get One Free Coupon. Must print coupon or show coupon on your mobile device at box office to redeem offer. Family Four Pack includes four General Admission tickets, four hot dogs and four sodas for just $44! Must pick up tickets (hot dog/soda vouchers attached) at Will Call. Also available for purchase online. If online, enter promo code BAY at checkout to redeem this offer or for a special BAY Buy One Get One Free offer for General Admission or Upper Luxury Box Seating. | Presented By BAY FM

Watch on MiLB.Tv: The San Jose Giants are on MiLB.TV for the 2019 season. Fans who cannot make it to out to the ballpark can now enjoy all San Jose Giants home baseball games for a monthly subscription of $12.99 or purchase the yearly MiLB.TV subscription for a price of $49.99. Use the promo code 'GIANTS' for an additional $10 off. All home games will be streamed live and are available on demand. With a subscription fans will also receive access to more than 5,500 Minor League games so that they'll never miss a pitch, a prospect or a promotion. For more details and to sign up for the subscription, fans should log on to sjgiants.com and click on MiLB.TV.

Streaming Live: Every Giants game can be heard live on the San Jose Giants official website at sjgiants.com. Joe Ritzo is behind the microphone as the voice of the Giants. Fans can also find team information such as updated rosters, statistics, game notes, and news by visiting the website.

Listen at the ballpark on 92.9 FM: Listen to the game at the ballpark. Tune into 92.9 FM inside the main seating bowl to listen to the live radio broadcast.

