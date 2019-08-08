Frisbee Pitches Giants to Series Win over Storm

August 8, 2019 - California League (CalL) - San Jose Giants News Release





Matt Frisbee struck out a career-high 11 batters over seven scoreless innings Wednesday night in a 2-0 Giants victory against the Lake Elsinore Storm. Frisbee and reliever Tyler Schimpf combined on 15 punchouts as San Jose took two of three games in the series from the Storm.

Wednesday's road trip finale at The Diamond saw the Giants plate single runs in the fourth and sixth innings to build their 2-0 advantage. In the top of the fourth, David Villar was hit by a pitch with one out to start the rally. Courtney Hawkins then struck out, but the strike three pitch bounced in the dirt and allowed Villar to advance into second. Then on the play, Storm catcher Luis Campusano's hurried throw to second bounced into center field for an error moving Villar to third. Sandro Fabian was up next and he delivered the clutch two-out hit with a line drive RBI single into center.

San Jose extended their lead to 2-0 when Heath Quinn began the top of the sixth with a towering solo home run to left. The homer was Quinn's second of the season in the California League.

Meanwhile, Frisbee was dominant throughout his start saving an overworked Giants bullpen that had to endure two long extra-inning games in the last three days. Frisbee began his night with two hitless innings before pitching around a pair of singles in the bottom of the third. In the fifth, Jeisson Rosario led off with a single, but was doubled off at first when the next batter, Aldemar Burgos, popped out to third on a bunt attempt.

With San Jose ahead by two runs, Frisbee yielded a one-out single to Campusano and a two-out single to Eguy Rosario in the bottom of the sixth. However with the potential tying runs on base, Frisbee set down Jack Suwinski on a shallow fly ball to left to end the inning. Frisbee then finished his night with a flourish in the bottom of the seventh. Olivier Basabe led off with a bunt single before Frisbee came back with three straight strikeouts of Jeisson Rosario, Burgos and Xavier Edwards - his 9th, 10th and 11th K's of the night - to retire the side.

With the score still at 2-0, Schimpf was summoned from the bullpen to begin the bottom of the eighth. The right-hander, who was making his 2019 San Jose debut, quickly retired the first two batters on a strikeout and a groundout before Gabriel Arias worked a full-count walk. Schimpf though recovered to strikeout Eguy Rosario looking to end the inning.

In the bottom of the ninth, Basabe walked with one out to bring the tying run to the plate, but Schimpf followed by striking out Jeisson Rosario before Burgos grounded into a force out to finish the game.

GIANTS NOTES

Frisbee Extends Scoreless Inning Streak

Matt Frisbee (7 IP, 6 H, 0 R, 2 BB, 11 SO) extended his scoreless inning streak to 24 with Wednesday's masterful start. The streak spans his last four starts. Frisbee last gave up a run in his July 21 start against Lancaster. It's the longest scoreless inning streak by a Giants pitcher this season. His 11 strikeouts on Wednesday was also the most by a San Jose hurler in 2019.

Road Trip Review

The Giants went 2-4 on their final Southern California road trip of the season. Three of the four losses came in walk-off fashion. San Jose was swept in a three-game series by Inland Empire to open the trip before taking two of three from Lake Elsinore. It was the Giants' first series win in Lake Elsinore since July 16-18, 2017.

Quinn Stays Hot

Heath Quinn (2-for-3, HR, RBI) had San Jose's only multi-hit game on Wednesday. Quinn is batting at a .387 clip in his last 17 games.

Schimpf Collects Save

Tyler Schimpf joined San Jose earlier Wednesday from the Salem-Keizer Volcanoes (Short-Season level). Schimpf struck out four over his two scoreless innings to collect the save. He pitched around two walks and did not allow a hit. Schimpf, who has also pitched for Class-A Augusta this season, made one relief appearance with San Jose last year.

Giants Topple Big Leaguer

San Diego Padres pitcher Jacob Nix made a rehab start on Wednesday and suffered the loss for the Storm. Nix pitched the first 4 1/3 innings with one run and two hits allowed. Nix debuted in the major leagues last season.

Standings Update

The Giants (23-24) remained 4 1/2 games behind first-place Visalia (27-19) in the second half North Division standings. San Jose (53-63) did move to within two games of Stockton (54-60) for the second-best overall in the North. The Giants have 23 games remaining in the regular season.

Ramos Returns

Heliot Ramos returned to the lineup on Wednesday and went 0-for-4 from the leadoff spot. Ramos left Monday's game after he was hit in the hand with a pitch and did not play on Tuesday.

On Deck

Following an off day, the Giants return home on Friday evening to open a three-game series against the Modesto Nuts (Mariners affiliate). First pitch at Excite Ballpark is at 7:00 PM with Jake Wong scheduled to make the start for San Jose.

• Discuss this story on the California League message board...





California League Stories from August 8, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.