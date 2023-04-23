Six-Run Fourth Pushes Pelicans to 8-4 Series-Finale Win Over GreenJackets

After falling behind 2-0 early, the Myrtle Beach Pelicans went on to outscore the Augusta GreenJackets 8-2 in the final six innings to take Sunday's series finale 8-4. The win gives the Birds their third win of the week, taking down Augusta three games to two. Myrtle Beach moved back over .500 at 7-6 while Augusta dropped to 5-7.

The 10 hits were the most this series for the Pelicans and Moises Ballesteros (3-4, BB) led the team with three singles and also scored two runs. Jefferson Encarnacion (1-4, 2B, 2 RBI) and Miguel Pabon (2-4, 2B, 2 RBI each hit two-run doubles in the bottom of the fourth inning to power the lineup. The Pelicans stranded just seven after leaving 17 on base on Friday night.

For the fifth game in a row, the Pelicans' pitching staff struck out double-digit batters with 12 Ks on the night. Erian Rodriguez (1-0) was perfect through three innings in relief with three strikeouts. Nick Hull earned the three-inning save with two unearned runs off two hits and a career-high seven strikeouts.

The GreenJackets were held to just five hits for the night with David McCabe (1-4, HR, RBI) leading the way with a solo home run in the third. Tyler Collins (1-3, 2B, 2 RBI, BB) brought home two runs with a double in the seventh. Augusta had just three opportunities with runners in scoring position, getting one hit.

Starter JR Ritchie (0-1) took his first loss of the year after allowing six runs, five earned off seven hits in his 3 1/3 innings while striking out six. Jorge Bautista sacrificed two more runs in his three relief innings off three hits and three walks with five strikeouts.

The GreenJackets jumped out to an early lead with runs in the second and third innings. With the bases loaded and one out, Pelicans' starter Koen Moreno walked Jair Casanova to bring in a run in the second. McCabe hit his solo home run on top of the bleachers in left field with one out to give Augusta a 2-0 lead.

It was a disastrous bottom of the fourth for Ritchie and the GreenJackets as the Pelicans pushed six across the plate. It started with three straight singles to load the bases for Encarnacion. On a 2-2 pitch, Encarnacion smoked a double off the wall in left to plate two and tie the game. Felix Stevens followed with a fly ball to right that dropped by the line for a single as Andy Garriola scored from third. With runners at the corners, Pabon lined a double down the left field line to score two as Pabon finished on second to give the Pelicans a 5-2 lead. Pabon would score with two outs as Reginald Preciado reached on a throwing error at second by E.J. Exposito to cap off the six-run frame.

The Pelicans followed with a run in the fifth and sixth innings. With the bases loaded once again and Pedro Ramirez batting in the fifth, Ballesteros scored from third on a balk by Bautista on the mound. In the sixth, Christian Franklin hit a ball to second base with Preciado on third. The ball hit off of Exposito as Franklin reached on the error and Preciado scored to increase the lead to 8-2.

Two runs came in for Augusta in the top of the seventh as Collins doubled to center field with runners on second and third to cut the lead to four.

Hull struck out the side in the ninth to close the game.

The Pelicans begin their two-week road trip with a seven-game set against the RiverDogs in Charleston starting on Tuesday at 7:05 p.m.

