Fireflies Lose Close Finale 3-2

Columbia Fireflies pitcher Frank Mozzicato

COLUMBIA, SC - The Fireflies surrendered the go-ahead run in the eighth and lost 3-2 to the Fayetteville Woodpeckers Sunday night at Segra Park. Despite losing the finale, the Fireflies still won four of six games with the Woodpeckers in town.

After Narbe Cruz led off the eighth with a lead-off double against Chazz Martinez (L, 0-3), Martinez threw a ball into centerfield on a pick-off attempt, putting the second baseman at third with no outs. Cruz came home on a Sandro Gaston single to put Fayetteville ahead for good.

Fireflies pitching continued to impress Sunday. Frank Mozzicato allowed just one run in four innings while punching out a half dozen hitters. The southpaw finished the week allowing a single run in 10 innings while punching out 20 Woodpeckers hitters. After that, Marcus Olivares, Martinez and John McMillon allowed a pair of runs over five innings.

The Fireflies offense got on the board in the home half of the first. Omar Hernandez roped a double down the left field line and came home on a wild pitch to tie the game 1-1.

The next inning, Roger Leyton flew his first round-tripper to the left field berm to give the Fireflies their first lead of the game

Fayetteville broke the scoreless tie in the top of the first. Justin Loftin doubled on a misplayed pop-up towards second, stole third base and came home on a Luis Encarnacion sacrifice fly.

The Fireflies kick-off a series against the Augusta GreenJackets at SRP Park Tuesday morning at 11:05 am. RHP Shane Panzini (0-1, 2.79 ERA) toes the rubber for Columbia and Augusta counters with LHP Adam Shoemaker (0-0, 0.00 ERA).

After the week on the road, Columbia returns home to face the Myrtle Beach Pelicans in a six-game set from May 2-7 at Segra Park. The week will see the return of Human Cannonball night, presented by Columbia College May 4 and our annual Star Wars Night, presented by Blanchard Machinery with a Mandalorian Jersey Auction May 6. Tickets are available at FirefliesTickets.com.

