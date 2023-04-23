Offense Explodes in Ballers' 15-3 Win over RiverDogs Saturday

KANNAPOLIS, N.C. - Powered by a seven-run seventh inning and three shutout outings from the bullpen, the Kannapolis Cannon Ballers sealed the series victory against the Charleston RiverDogs, winning 15-3 on Saturday night at Atrium Health Ballpark.

With the win, Kannapolis moves to a Carolina League-best 9-4 record on the young season, good enough for first place in the Carolina League South Division.

LHP Tyler Schweitzer (W, 2-0) picked up his second win of the season, tossing five innings for the third time this year, striking out four, walking one, and allowing three runs on four hits. RHP Frander Veras (H, 1) earned his first hold of the year, striking out one and walking two.

Despite the crazy night on offense for the Ballers, it was Xavier Isaac and the RiverDogs who struck first, taking a 1-0 lead on a fielder's choice in the top of the first inning.

Kannapolis struck in the bottom of the fourth inning for one of two innings of four-plus runs, starting with a wild pitch by RHP Alex Cook (L, 1-1) that allowed Johnabiell Laureano to cross the plate and even the game at 1-1. Later in the inning, Brooks Baldwin added an RBI single that scored Caberea Weaver and Wilber Sanchez to push the Ballers ahead 3-1. One batter later, Tim Elko pushed his hit-streak to eight games in a row, contributing an RBI single to make it 4-1 Kannapolis after four innings.

Isaac notched two more runs in the fifth inning with an RBI single, scoring Cristopher Barete and Chandler Simpson to creep closer at 4-3, still in favor of the home team.

Luis Pineda crushed his second home run of the season in the bottom of the sixth inning, scoring Mario Camilletti, who walked five times in Saturday's game, and Elko to give Kannapolis insurance runs and a 7-3 lead.

The Ballers started an avalanche of offense in the bottom of the seventh inning, starting with a Sanchez RBI single that scored two, making it 9-3. Two batters later, Baldwin torched a fastball into right field that added one more run, sending the lead to 10-3. Elko quickly followed with an RBI groundout to push the lead to 11-3. Later in the inning, a wild pitch from RHP Junior William gave Baldwin the opportunity to cross the plate, putting the score at 12-3. Two more crossed the plate on a Caberea Weaver ball-in-play, capping the seventh at seven runs on three hits for Kannapolis.

Pineda tallied another RBI in the eighth inning off Julio Meza, singling to right to score Camilletti, completing the night at 15-3 for the Ballers on the night.

The Cannon Ballers have clinched the series victory with four wins in the week. Kannapolis will look to make it five on the week and pad their division lead in Sunday's series finale at Atrium Health Ballpark. First pitch is set for 1:00 p.m., with the Ballers selecting RHP Peyton Pallette (0-1, 6.35 ERA) to the mound for the Bark in The Park matchup.

