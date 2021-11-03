Six Omaha Alums Earn 2021 World Series Title with Atlanta

PAPILLION, Neb. -- Six Omaha alumni won the World Series as members of the Atlanta Braves on Tuesday, including outfielder Jorge Soler, who was named World Series MVP.

The Braves World Series roster included four players and two coaches that previously played for Omaha: Right-hander Jesse Chavez (2011), outfielder Terrance Gore (2014, 2017, 2018), left-hander Will Smith (2012, 2013), Soler (2017, 2018), hitting coach Kevin Seitzer (1986), and catching coach Sal Fasano (1996-1999, 2001).

Soler became the third Omaha alum to be named World Series MVP. He joins Salvador Perez (2011, 2012), who was named World Series MVP with the Kansas City Royals in 2015, and Jermaine Dye (1997, 1998), who was named World Series MVP with the Chicago White Sox in 2005. Bucky Dent, who was Omaha's manager in 2002, was named World Series MVP with the New York Yankees in 1978. Bob Gibson, who played for the Omaha Cardinals from 1957-1959, was named World Series MVP with the St. Louis Cardinals in 1964 and 1967.

Soler began the World Series with a leadoff home run in Game 1, becoming the first player to hit a home run in the first plate appearance of the World Series in World Series history. In Game 4, Soler hit a pinch-hit home run in the seventh inning to give Atlanta the lead for good. In Game 6, Soler blasted a three-run homer an estimated 446 feet to left field in the third inning to break a scoreless tie. He finished the World Series batting .300 (6-for-20) with one double, three home runs, six RBIs, and four runs scored to become the second-ever Cuban-born player to earn World Series MVP honors (Livan Hernández, 1997).

Smith recorded the final out of the 2021 World Series, capping a postseason in which he did not allow a run. In addition to finishing each of the four Braves wins in the World Series and earning two saves with a combined four scoreless innings, Smith threw 11.0 scoreless innings in the postseason with eight strikeouts and three walks, converting all six of his save opportunities. He became the third player in the Storm Chasers era to record the final out of the World Series, joining Wade Davis (2016), who recorded the final out of the 2015 World Series, and Mike Montgomery (2011, 2012), who recorded the final out of the 2016 World Series.

Like Smith, Chavez did not allow a run the entire postseason, throwing a combined 6.1 scoreless innings across seven appearances, including a start in Game 4 of the NLCS. Chavez made two appearances in the World Series, throwing 2.0 scoreless innings with two hits allowed and one walk.

Gore, who earned his third career World Series ring, did not appear in the World Series, making his lone postseason appearance as a pinch-runner in the NL Wild Card Game at Milwaukee.

