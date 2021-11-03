Louisville Native, Bats Alum Duvall Wins World Series with Braves

HOUSTON - Former Louisville Bats slugger Adam Duvall won a World Series title Wednesday night with the Atlanta Braves' 7-0 shutout win over the Houston Astros in Game 6 of the Fall Classic at Minute Maid Park.

Duvall and the Braves defeated fellow Bats alum OF Jose Siri, who appeared in seven postseason games with the Astros during the 2021 playoffs.

Duvall went 5-for-24 with two runs scored, two homers and six RBIs while appearing in each of the six games during the World Series. He became the third batter in MLB history to hit a grand slam in the first inning of World Series game with his bases-loaded blast in Game 5 at Truist Park in Atlanta.

The Louisville native combined for 13 hits with three homers and 10 RBIs in 16 playoff games during the 2021 postseason.

Duvall originally played for the Bats during the 2015 season, lifting four homers in 25 games with Louisville. He also returned to Louisville Slugger Field with Gwinnett in 2019 and hit what still stands as the longest homer in the ballpark's history with a 490-foot moon shot on July 24, 2019.

