Knights Schedule 22 Fireworks Shows in '22, New Home Game Times

November 3, 2021







Beginning with Opening Knight on Tuesday, April 12th against the Memphis Redbirds (Triple-A affiliate of the St. Louis Cardinals), the Charlotte Knights will light up the Uptown Charlotte skyline on 22 occasions at Truist Field in 2022.

FRIDAY NIGHT FIREWORKS ARE BACK

Fireworks on Friday nights at Truist Field have been a staple since the ballpark opened in 2014. The Knights will host Friday Night Fireworks presented by Truist at all 12 Friday home games in 2022. The first one is set for Friday, April 15th against Memphis. In addition, fans can expect post-game fireworks at seven Saturday home games (June 4, June 18, July 2, August 6, August 20, September 3 and September 10) and two Sunday home games (July 3 and September 4).

KNIGHTS STILL CELEBRATING 704 AREA CODE WITH 7:04 PM GAME TIMES, ANNOUNCE NEW FAMILY-FRIENDLY 6:35 PM GAME TIMES

The Knights will continue to honor Charlotte's 704 area code with most game times set for a 7:04 p.m. first pitch. New in 2022, the Knights will begin some weekday home games (Tuesdays and Wednesdays) at 6:35 p.m. The earlier starts are being scheduled to better accommodate family schedules while school is in session in April, May, August, and September. The first game at 6:35 p.m. will be on Opening Knight, April 12th.

WEEKDAY MORNING GAMES & WEEKEND DAY GAMES RETURN TO TRUST FIELD IN 2022

The Knights will host three 11:05 a.m. weekday games (Tuesday, April 26, Tuesday, June 28 and Thursday, August 4) designed for schools, summer camps, and businesspersons. Two 12:05 p.m. Saturday games (April 30 and July 16) and six 1:05 p.m. Sunday games (April 17, May 1, May 15, May 22, June 5 and September 11) will be on the schedule in 2022 for those that like day baseball on the weekends. The 1:05 p.m. game time is new for the 2022 season. In year's past, Sunday home games in April, May and early June began at 2:05 p.m. at Truist Field.

SEASON MEMBERSHIPS, HOSPITALITY SPACES & GROUP OUTINGS AVAILABLE NOW

Season memberships, hospitality spaces, and group outings for the 2022 season are available now by calling 704-274-8300 or by visiting www.CharlotteKnights.com. Single-game tickets will go on sale at a later date.

