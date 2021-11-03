Bisons Announce 2022 Sahlen Field Game Times

The Buffalo Bisons today released game times for the 2022 season, which will begin at Sahlen Field on Tuesday, April 5 with a 1:05 p.m. Opening Day first pitch against the Iowa Cubs.

Fans can find an updated and downloadable schedule (attached) on Bisons.com. 2022 Season Tickets, Ticket Packages and Group Tickets are on sale now and all party areas and suites are being reserved on a first-come, first serve basis.

Bisons night games in April, May and September will have 6:05 p.m. first pitches, including the first scheduled fridaynightbash!® of the season on Friday, April 8 against the Cubs. Start times for most evening games will move to 7:05 p.m. for the summer months of June, July and August, with the main exception being Saturday night games (remain at 6:05 p.m.) such as Star Wars Night on Saturday, June 11. Most matinee game, including 11 of the 12 schedule Sunday home games, will have 1:05 p.m. first pitches. A special 11:05 a.m. first pitch has been scheduled for the team's annual School Kids Day game on Tuesday, June 11 against the Worcester Red Sox.

The Bisons and Triple-A baseball will return to a full 144-game schedule in 2022 for the first time since 2016 and a third (24) of the scheduled 72 games at Sahlen Field will be played on the weekends in either June, July, August or September. All game times are subject to change.

Most Bisons homestands will again be six games in length in 2022. The majority of the playing schedule will pit the Bisons against their Northeast Division rivals in Rochester, Syracuse, Lehigh Valley, Scranton/Wilkes-Barre and Worcester. However, the Durham Bulls (May 3-8), St. Paul Saints (June 21-26), Columbus Clippers (Aug. 23-28) and Gwinnett Stripers (Sept. 6-11) will join the Iowa Cubs as non-divisional foes set to play at Sahlen Field as part of Triple-A East's unbalanced schedule.

