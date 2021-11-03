Nashville Sounds Announce Game Times for 2022 Home Schedule
November 3, 2021 - Triple-A East League (AAA East) - Nashville Sounds News Release
NASHVILLE - The Nashville Sounds Baseball Club announced today all game times for the 72-game home schedule at First Horizon Park. The 2022 season begins on Tuesday, April 5 when the Sounds host the Durham Bulls, Triple-A affiliate of the Tampa Bay Rays, at 6:35 p.m.
All Monday - Saturday games from April 5 - May 21 are scheduled for a 6:35 p.m. first pitch. Monday - Saturday game times switch to 7:05 p.m. on Tuesday, June 7, and remain that way through the remainder of the regular season.
The first five Sunday home games of the season will start at 2:05 p.m. Beginning Sunday, June 26, all remaining Sunday home games will begin at 6:05 p.m. The one Sunday schedule exception is a 1:05 p.m. first pitch on July 17 when the Sounds host the Memphis Redbirds.
Game times for all 72 road games will be announced at a later date.
Season ticket memberships are on sale now. More information can be found at www.nashvillesounds.com/memberships.
A full 2022 promotional schedule will be released in early March. Individual game tickets will be available for purchase in mid-March.
The Nashville Sounds are the Triple-A affiliate of the Milwaukee Brewers and play at First Horizon Park. Season ticket memberships for the 2022 season are on sale now. For more information call 615-690-4487 or e-mail tickets@nashvillesounds.com.
