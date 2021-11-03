Nashville Sounds Announce Game Times for 2022 Home Schedule

November 3, 2021 - Triple-A East League (AAA East) - Nashville Sounds News Release







NASHVILLE - The Nashville Sounds Baseball Club announced today all game times for the 72-game home schedule at First Horizon Park. The 2022 season begins on Tuesday, April 5 when the Sounds host the Durham Bulls, Triple-A affiliate of the Tampa Bay Rays, at 6:35 p.m.

All Monday - Saturday games from April 5 - May 21 are scheduled for a 6:35 p.m. first pitch. Monday - Saturday game times switch to 7:05 p.m. on Tuesday, June 7, and remain that way through the remainder of the regular season.

The first five Sunday home games of the season will start at 2:05 p.m. Beginning Sunday, June 26, all remaining Sunday home games will begin at 6:05 p.m. The one Sunday schedule exception is a 1:05 p.m. first pitch on July 17 when the Sounds host the Memphis Redbirds.

Game times for all 72 road games will be announced at a later date.

Season ticket memberships are on sale now. More information can be found at www.nashvillesounds.com/memberships.

A full 2022 promotional schedule will be released in early March. Individual game tickets will be available for purchase in mid-March.

The Nashville Sounds are the Triple-A affiliate of the Milwaukee Brewers and play at First Horizon Park. Season ticket memberships for the 2022 season are on sale now. For more information call 615-690-4487 or e-mail tickets@nashvillesounds.com.

• Discuss this story on the Triple-A East League message board...





Triple-A East League Stories from November 3, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.