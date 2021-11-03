Bulls, Blue Cross NC Team up to Help Durham Community in 2021 Season

DURHAM, NC - The Durham Bulls and Blue Cross and Blue Shield of North Carolina (Blue Cross NC) continued their strong partnership working together in the Durham community with a variety of different programs throughout the 2021 season. These programs included donations to local food banks throughout the season for each home run hit by a Bulls batter at home, along with movie nights at the Durham Bulls Athletic Park, in addition to meal deliveries and recognition of important Black figures and their impactful roles in the Durham community during the Juneteenth celebration series.

"Blue Cross NC and the Bulls have a similar vision to reach those in need across the Durham community and we were thrilled to participate in a variety of impactful programs in 2021", said Mike Birling, Durham Bulls Vice President of Baseball Operations. "We look forward to further collaboration and finding ways to bring smiles and hope to those in need."

"Our collaboration with the Bulls is fueled by a shared passion to strengthen the well-being of the community we call home," said Cheryl Parquet, director of community engagement and marketing activation at Blue Cross NC. "By working together with generous community members, we enhanced our community efforts this season, supporting the organizations and recognizing the individuals making a positive impact in the Durham community."

As part of the Durham Bulls and Blue Cross NC's home run partnership, Blue Cross NC donated $100 to the Food Bank of Central and Eastern North Carolina for each home run hit by a Bulls batter at Durham Bulls Athletic Park this season. A total of 97 roundtrippers were hit by the Bulls at home this year, resulting in nearly $10,000 donated.

In addition, the two organizations also raised money for the Food Bank of Central and Eastern North Carolina through the Movies on the Monster series. Films were shown on the Blue Monster videoboard at Durham Bulls Athletic Park on multiple dates, with a $5 donation to the Food Bank of Central and Eastern North Carolina as the cost of admission.

The Bulls and Blue Cross NC also teamed up to deliver over 3,300 meals to Feed My Sheep in East Durham over the course of a three-month program. The Bulls organization assisted with the delivery and distribution of these meals on Blue Cross NC's behalf on six different dates throughout that period between July to September.

In June, the Bulls, in conjunction with Blue Cross NC, hosted their first Juneteenth Series between June 12-13, highlighting various Black figures and their impact on the City of Durham. This social media series in part included spotlighting Durham Negro League teams, as well as Black Wall Street in Downtown Durham. Blue Cross NC, along with their invited guests from the Durham Bulls Youth Athletic League, enjoyed a Bulls game and a meal, while Bulls players and coaches also wore specialty jerseys with Jackie Robinson's iconic #42 on the back. These jerseys were then auctioned off, with over $6,000 worth of proceeds benefitting the Durham Bulls Youth Athletic League.

The Bulls begin their 2022 campaign on the road in Nashville on Tuesday, April 5 before returning to the DBAP for a five-game series versus the Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp starting on Tuesday, April 12. Game times and promotions for the 2022 season will be announced on a later date. For more information on full-season and mini plan packages, please call 919.956.BULL.

