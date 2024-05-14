Six Home Runs Send Space Cowboys to 16-7 Romp Over Isotopes

May 14, 2024 - Pacific Coast League (PCL)

Albuquerque Isotopes News Release







Albuquerque, NM - Sugar Land's Jesus Bastidas hit the fourth pitch of the game for a home run, then Cesar Salazar went deep four batters later. This served as an indication of how the series opener would turn out for the Isotopes on Tuesday, as they fell 16-7 at home. Later in the contest, Pedro Leon and Shay Whitcomb each added a pair of homers, giving the visitors six for the evening.

Topes Scope: - The Space Cowboys have won 20 of their last 26 games at Isotopes Park dating back to June 30, 2022, outscoring Albuquerque 276-192 in the process.

- The Isotopes allowed at least six home runs in a contest for the 15th time in team history and first since Aug. 16, 2023 vs. El Paso (six). 10 of the occurrences have taken place at home.

- In a stretch that dates back to the final set of 2023, Albuquerque dropped their ninth consecutive series opener, extending a franchise-worst streak.

- The opposition reached double-digits in the run column for the 14th time in 40 contests in 2024. The Isotopes have lost by at least nine runs on seven occassions.

- Willie MacIver, Aaron Schunk and Grant Lavigne all tripled for the Isotopes, marking the 26th time the club has recorded at least a trio of three-baggers in a game, and second this season (also: March 31 vs. El Paso).

- For the seventh time this season, the Isotopes recorded a minimum of seven extra-base hits.

- Albuquerque committed two more errors, increasing their total to 44, most among all 30 Triple-A clubs (second-most: Scranton Wilkes Barre, 38). It was the 13th contest with multiple miscues.

- Sam Hilliard was 2-for-3 with a double, solo homer, and two walks. It was his 17th multi-hit game of the season, tied with Coco Montes for the club lead. Hilliard has three consecutive performances with multiple knocks for the third time in 2024 (also: April 6-10, April 23-25).

- Montes kept a tie with Hilliard atop the team multi-hit effort log by going 2-for-4 with a double. He is batting .389 in 18 home games this season, compared to a .271 average in 16 contests on the road.

- Kris Bryant began his fourth rehab assignment with Albuquerque, dating back to the 2022 season. He was 0-for-2 with a walk, leaving the contest after five innings.

- Michael Toglia finished 2-for-5 with a pair of RBI, both coming on infield singles. He is 9-for-26 with a triple, four homers and 13 runs batted in over his last six games.

- Peyton Battenfield set career-worsts in runs (nine) and earned runs (eight) permitted in an outing. Additionally, he is tied for the third-most total runs and earned tallies allowed by an Isotopes starter in 2024.

- Battenfield surrendered four long balls, most by any Albuquerque hurler since Jeff Criswell on Aug. 3, 2023 vs. Las Vegas (four).

- Bastidas' blast was the second game-opening homer allowed by the Isotopes this season. Round Rock's Derek Hill accomplished the feat on the first pitch of the April 30 game.

- Leon and Whitcomb became the sixth and seventh opposing players with a multi-home run contest against Albuquerque this year and first since Sam Huff on May 3 vs. Round Rock. They are the second and third Space Cowboy to accomplish the feat this year, as Joey Lopefido blasted three on April 12. Additionally, the last time a duo each had multiple long balls in a game versus Isotope pitching was Aug. 16, 2023 vs. El Paso (Brandon Dixon - three; Ray-Patrick Didder - two).

- Albuquerque surrendered multiple runs in the first inning for the 10th time in 2024. Overall, the club has relented 42 tallies in the opening stanza during the campaign, most in all of affiliated professional baseball. Colorado and Houston are tied for second (40).

- In seven home games against Sugar Land this season, the Isotopes have held a lead at the end of just six innings (63 total frames), all coming in their 9-8 victory April 14.

- Albuquerque has trailed in all 22 home contests in 2024, while only having an advantage in 10 of them.

On Deck: The Isotopes and Space Cowboys are set to face off again Wednesday at 6:35 pm. Right-handed pitchers Karl Kauffmann and Misael Tamarez are the probable starters for Albuquerque and Sugar Land, respectively.

