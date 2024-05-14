Reno Aces Attendance Continues to Grow, Setting Pace for an Exceptional Season

May 14, 2024 - Pacific Coast League (PCL)

A big crowd attends a Reno Aces game

(Reno Aces, Credit: Calvert Photography) A big crowd attends a Reno Aces game(Reno Aces, Credit: Calvert Photography)

RENO, Nev. - The Reno Aces are celebrating a remarkable surge in attendance for the 2024 season, setting the stage for what promises to be one of the most successful seasons in recent memory. Through the first 18 games of the season, attendance figures have skyrocketed by nearly over 10,000 compared to the same period in 2023. Announced attendance so far this season at Greater Nevada Field has totaled 77,767. This surge in fan support marks a significant milestone for the club, especially considering that total attendance in 2023 was already the highest recorded since 2015.

One particular highlight in this wave of enthusiasm was the game on Sunday, April 28, 2024, where an announced attendance of 7,111 fans flooded Greater Nevada Field, marking the highest single-day attendance in April since 2015. This notable increase not only reflects the unwavering dedication of the Aces' loyal fanbase but also underscores the entertainment value the club provides to its local community.

Eric Edelstein, President of the Reno Aces, expressed his gratitude and excitement regarding the surge in attendance, stating, "We are immensely grateful to our dedicated fans whose unwavering support has propelled us to this remarkable milestone. The surge in attendance reflects the passion and commitment of our community towards the Reno Aces. We are committed to providing an unforgettable experience for our fans and are thrilled to see our efforts reflected in the stands. With this tremendous momentum, we are poised to make the 2024 season one of the most successful in the history of our franchise."

Following a 12-game road trip to Round Rock and Oklahoma City, the Reno Aces will return home on Tuesday, May 28, to face the Salt Lake Bees, the Triple-A affiliate of the Los Angeles Angels. Tickets for this exciting matchup and all future games are now available for purchase at RenoAces.com or by texting "TIXX" to 21003.

