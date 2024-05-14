OKC Baseball Club Game Notes - May 14, 2024

Oklahoma City Baseball Club (23-16) at Sacramento River Cats (22-17)

Game #40 of 150/First Half #40 of 75/Road #22 of 75

Pitching Probables: OKC-RHP Dinelson Lamet (2-1, 3.79) vs. SAC-RHP Carson Seymour (1-3, 5.22)

Tuesday, May 14, 2024 | Sutter Health Park | West Sacramento, Calif. | 2:05 p.m. CT

Radio: KGHM-AM 1340 The Game, 1340thegame.com, iHeartRadio; Video: MiLB.tv, Bally Live

Today's Game: The Oklahoma City Baseball Club continues its 12-game road trip and opens a six-game series against the Sacramento River Cats at 2:05 p.m. CT at Sutter Health Park...Oklahoma City opened its road trip with a 3-3 series split against the league-leading Sugar Land Space Cowboys, winning the series finale Sunday at Constellation Field.

Last Game: Miguel Vargas hit a grand slam in the sixth inning that provided the difference in a 7-4 win for the Oklahoma City Baseball Club against the Sugar Land Space Cowboys Sunday afternoon at Constellation Field. Sugar Land took the game's first lead on a RBI single by César Salazar in the first inning, but OKC quickly responded with Andre Lipcius leading off the second inning with a solo home run out to center field to tie the game, 1-1. A RBI double by Vargas put Oklahoma City in front and Trey Sweeney followed with a RBI single for a 3-1 OKC advantage in the third inning. With two outs and two strikes in the sixth inning, Vargas connected on a grand slam out to left field for a 7-1 lead. A three-run homer by Sugar Land's David Hensley in the bottom of the sixth inning cut OKC's lead to three runs. Sugar Land would go on to bring the tying run to the plate with two outs in the bottom of the ninth inning, but OKC pitcher Michael Petersen got Cooper Hummel to line out to second baseman Jonathan Araúz to end the game.

Today's Probable Pitcher: Dinelson Lamet (2-1) looks to continue his recent roll when he starts today's matinee...On May 7 in Sugar Land, Lamet completed his second consecutive outing with five scoreless innings. He allowed two hits and issued a season-high four walks to go along with two strikeouts. Lamet held the Space Cowboys 0-for-7 with runners on base, including 0-for-4 with runners in scoring position, but did not factor into the decision of OKC's eventual loss in 10 innings...May 1 against Salt Lake at Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark, Lamet pitched a season-high 5.0 scoreless innings, allowing three hits and three walks with a season-high seven strikeouts as he notched his second win of the season in OKC's 9-3 victory...In his last two starts combined, Lamet has not yielded a run over 10.0 innings with five hits, but he has walked seven to go along with nine strikeouts...Lamet was on OKC's Opening Day roster but was called up by the Los Angeles Dodgers before making an appearance. Over three relief outings April 1, 3 and 5 with the Dodgers, Lamet pitched a combined 4.1 innings, allowing two runs (one earned) and two hits with two walks and three strikeouts. He earned his first career ML save April 3 against San Francisco with a 1-2-3 ninth inning to preserve a 5-4 win. He held opponents 2-for-15...He was designated for assignment April 6 and outrighted to OKC April 8...He made his ML debut with San Diego May 25, 2017 at New York (NL), earning the win after allowing one earned run on three hits with eight strikeouts over 5.0 IP...He originally signed with San Diego as a free agent in 2014...Lamet previously faced the River Cats April 19 in OKC. He allowed a season-high four runs on five hits in only 3.0 innings, including two home runs with one walk and two strikeouts and was charged with his lone loss of the season.

Against the River Cats: 2024: 2-4 2023: 12-3 All-time: 62-59 At OKC: 31-32 Oklahoma City and Sacramento are meeting for their second and final series of the 2024 season and lone series at Sutter Health Park...Sacramento won the first series of the season between the teams, 4-2, April 16-21 at Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark. The teams split the first two games of the series before Sacramento won three straight games and OKC won the series finale. Jonathan Araúz and Kody Hoese each led OKC with seven hits in the series, including two home runs by Hoese who also tied Ryan Ward with a team-best four RBI in the series...Five of the six games in the first series were decided by two runs or less. The River Cats batted .297 in the series and outscored OKC, 28-21, through the first six meetings of 2024...OKC won last season's series, 12-3, and won the final four meetings between the teams, including a three-game series sweep in Sacramento July 14-16...During a May 23-28 series, which OKC won, 4-2, five of the six games in the set were decided in the eighth inning or later, including three wins by a team trailing in the eighth inning...OKC outscored the River Cats, 81-49, last season...OKC has now won back-to-back season series against the River Cats for the first time since 2017-18...Since OKC became affiliated with the Los Angeles Dodgers and the River Cats with the San Francisco Giants in 2015, OKC has a 30-23 advantage in the Triple-A version of the Dodgers-Giants rivalry, including a 17-7 mark over the last 24 games. However, after OKC went 15-3 over the previous 18 meetings, they are 2-4 to begin the 2024 season series.

Gettin' Miggy With It: Miguel Vargas finished with a game-high three hits Sunday, going 3-for-4 with a double and grand slam along with a season-high five RBI. He reached base four times as he was also hit by a pitch and scored two runs...The grand slam was both Oklahoma City's and Vargas' second of the season after he hit the first grand slam of his career April 2 against Albuquerque in OKC...Sunday's home run was his eighth of the season and his three hits tied his season-high mark. The five RBI were his most in a single game since racking up eight RBI July 25, 2021 while with Double-A Tulsa against Northwest Arkansas and marked the third time in his career he has finished with five or more RBI in a game...He is the fifth OKC player this season to record five or more RBI in a game and with Sunday's outing he took over the Oklahoma City team lead with 37 total RBI this season...He ranks among PCL leaders in RBI (2nd), extra-base hits (2nd, 22), walks (2nd, 30), doubles (T-2nd, 13), runs (T-2nd, 34) and OPS (5th, 1.017)...Over his last four games, Vargas is 7-for-15 with three doubles, a home run, six runs scored, seven RBI and five walks.

Andre the Giant: Andre Lipcius hit his 10th home run of the season Sunday, becoming the second Oklahoma City player to reach double-digit homers, trailing Ryan Ward's team-leading 12 home runs. Over his last four games, Lipcius is 7-for-18 (.389) with three doubles, a home run, seven RBI and eight runs scored...Since April 23, Lipcius has 26 hits, including nine extra-base hits, 19 RBI and 18 runs scored over 17 games, batting .356 (26x73) with 10 multi-hit games...Lipcius already has 10 homers in 35 games this season after hitting a career-high 13 home runs combined last season at three levels over 117 games. In 2023, Lipcius didn't hit his 10th home run until his 96th game of the season on Aug. 22.

Dinger Details: Five of OKC's seven runs Sunday scored via two home runs as Oklahoma City now has 11 home runs through the first 11 games of May, including six over the last four games, after hitting a league-leading 39 home runs over 25 games in April. OKC moved into a tie with Sugar Land with a league-leading 55 home runs so far this season - tied for second-most in all of the Minors...OKC allowed a home run Sunday and has now allowed homers in back-to-back games, but just four home runs over the last 12 games. The 30 homers allowed by OKC overall this season are fewest among all Triple-A teams. The team has not allowed a home run in eight of the last 12 games and nine of the last 15 games.

Drew Up: Drew Avans' five-game hitting streak came to an end Sunday, but he drew two walks, scored two runs and had a stolen base. Over the six-game series in Sugar Land, Avans went 10-for-24 with a double, triple, six walks and seven runs scored. He reached base in 17 of his 31 plate appearances...He has a team-leading 17 multi-hit games so far this season and ranks among the PCL's top-five leaders in runs (1st, 37), triples (2nd, 5) and hits (T-3rd, 48). His 11 stolen bases rank tied for sixth in the PCL...Overall this season, Avans is batting .324 and leads OKC in runs, hits, triples and stolen bases...Since April 22, Avans has hit safely in 16 of his last 19 games with an at-bat, going 27-for-77 (.351) with seven extra-base hits and 22 runs scored...Throughout this season, Avans has established new OKC Bricktown era (since 1998) career records with 201 walks and 23 triples. He ranks second all-time with 373 games played and 93 stolen bases, while he ranks fourth with 363 career hits and tied for sixth with 69 doubles.

Light Switch Offense: After scoring a combined 30 runs Wednesday and Thursday, OKC has been held to 12 total runs over the last three games, although the team did plate seven runs Sunday. During Thursday's 22-3 win, Oklahoma City scored 22 or more runs in a game for just the fourth time in the franchise's Bricktown era (since 1998), spanning 3,605 games since 1998. It was also the second time this season OKC scored at least 21 runs in a game, joining a 21-9 victory at Albuquerque on April 25...Oklahoma City's 142 runs scored since April 21 are the second-most in all of the Minors behind Reno's 146 runs and OKC's 254 total runs in 2024 are third-most in all of the Minors behind Reno (270) and Sugar Land (268) through 39 games...Oklahoma City has a combined 13 hits over the last two games after totaling 44 hits (and at least 12 per game) in the previous three contests. OKC's 379 hits this season are third-most in the Minors behind fellow PCL teams Reno (417) and Albuquerque (399).

Sales Pitch: Over the last 12 games starting April 30, OKC has allowed a combined 41 runs (36 ER) and 80 hits - the fewest runs and hits in all of Triple-A during the span. Over those dozen games, OKC has allowed four or less runs 10 times and three or less runs seven times...OKC pitchers have a 2.96 ERA since April 30, also lowest in Triple-A...OKC allowed 24 runs over six games in Sugar Land, as the Space Cowboys entered the series averaging 7.4 runs per game...Sugar Land was held scoreless in seven of nine innings Sunday and opponents have now been held scoreless in 85 of 110 innings over the last 12 games, including 84 of 107 non-extra innings.

Thrill of the Hunt: Hunter Feduccia hit safely in each of his four games during the Sugar Land series, going 8-for-16 with a double, triple, homer, three walks and seven RBI. He went 1-for-3 Sunday with a walk and scored a run, and his 12-pitch plate appearance that resulted in a leadoff walk started the sixth inning that culminating in Miguel Vargas' grand slam...Prior to the recent stretch in Sugar Land, Feduccia had been held 1-for-22 over his previous six games.

Around the Horn: Oklahoma City is 1-5 in its last six series openers and has lost back-to-back series openers...Austin Gauthier was held without a hit Sunday, but over his first six Triple-A games batted .391 (9x 23) with three doubles, a home run, four walks and five runs scored...Oklahoma City went 3-for-7 with runners in scoring position Sunday and is now 23-for-74 (.311) with RISP over the last five games following a five-game stretch in which OKC went 5-for-38 (.132) with RISP...OKC is 9-3 in day games this season and has won each of their four midweek day games this season...Chris Owings is batting .321 (9x28) so far in May with three multi-hit games...Reliever Michael Petersen picked up his third save of the season Sunday. He has not allowed a run in 14 of 16 appearances this season, giving up a total of four runs (3 ER) and nine hits over 15.1 innings with 24 strikeouts.

