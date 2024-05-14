Walston Stymies the Express in the Aces' 4-1 Win

May 14, 2024 - Pacific Coast League (PCL)

Reno Aces News Release







Round Rock, Tex. - Blake Walston kept the opposition in check and continued his excellence on the mound, leading the Reno Aces (20-20) to a 4-1 victory over the Round Rock Express (21-18) in the series opener, Tuesday night at Dell Diamond.

The 22-year-old southpaw earned his third win by limiting Round Rock over five innings on the mound to one earned run on six hits, two walks, and seven strikeouts. In his last four starts with the Aces, Walston has posted a 2-0 record with a 1.22 ERA (3 ER 22.0 IP), and 21 strikeouts.

Reno's bullpen continued to keep Round Rock's offense as Brandon Hughes (H, 3), Josh Green (H, 4), and Andrew Saalfrank (S, 1) combined for four scoreless frames with three hits, four walks, and three strikeouts to secure the win.

Brent Johnson hammered two doubles with a pair of RBI, while Kolten Wong added a multi-hit night with one RBI and a run scored.

Kyle Garlick added an insurance run in the top of the seventh inning when he smashed his team-leading 10th home run of the season, a solo shot over the left-field wall.

Bryson Brigman extended his team-leading, seven-game active hitting with a base hit in the first inning.

The Aces, riding high on their recent form with five wins in their last seven games, will be aiming for another victory in game two of the six-game series against the Round Rock Express, Triple-A affiliate of the Texas Rangers. The first pitch is scheduled for 5:05 p.m. PT.

Aces Notables

* Blake Walston: (W, 3-0), 5.0 IP, 6 H, 1 R/1 ER, 2 BB, 7 K's. * Brent Johnson: 2-for-4, 2 2B's, 2 RBI. * Kolten Wong: 2-for-4, 1 RBI, 1 R. * Kyle Garlick: 1-for-4, 1 HR (10), 1 RBI, 2 R. * Andrew Saalfrank: (S, 1), 1.0 IP, 1 H, 0 R/0 ER, 2 BB, 1 K.

Reno is amid a two-week road trip with stops in Texas and Oklahoma. The Aces will return to Northern Nevada on Tuesday, May 28th, when they host the Salt Lake Bees, Triple-A affiliate of the Los Angeles Angels. The first pitch for the series opener at Greater Nevada Field is set for 6:05 p.m. PT.

