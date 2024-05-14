Sacramento Shuts down, Walks off OKC

May 14, 2024 - Pacific Coast League (PCL)

Ismael Munguia hit a two-run walk-off home run in the bottom of the ninth inning, sending the Sacramento River Cats to a 3-1 win over the Oklahoma City Baseball Club Tuesday afternoon at Sutter Health Park. With the game tied at 1-1 and a runner a first base and two outs, Munguia drilled a 1-0 fastball out to right field for the win. Oklahoma City (23-17) took a quick 1-0 lead in the first inning on a RBI double by Miguel Vargas. OKC was held scoreless for the remainder of the game, and only had two runners advance to third base over the final eight innings. Sacramento (23-17) tied the game in the fifth inning with a sacrifice fly by Turner Hill, and the game stayed tied until the bottom of the ninth inning.

Of Note:

-Oklahoma City dropped to 3-4 on the team's current road trip, with losses in three of the last four games. All four losses have been by one or two runs, and three of the four losses have been in walk-off fashion...Tuesday also marked OKC's seventh last at-bat loss of the season.

-Starting pitcher Dinelson Lamet limited Sacramento to one run over a season-high 5.1 innings. All five hits against Lamet were singles, and he issued one walk to go along with six strikeouts. He began his outing by retiring 12 of the first 13 batters he faced...During his last three starts, Lamet has allowed one run over 15.1 innings.

-Drew Avans reached base in three of four plate appearances, going 2-for-3 with a run scored, a walk and two stolen bases. Avans has hit safely in six of his last seven games, going 12-for-27 and has reached base in 20 of 35 plate appearances during the current road trip.

-Miguel Vargas drove in OKC's lone run with a RBI double in the first inning. Vargas has six RBI and three extra-base hits over his last two games.

-Jason Heyward opened a Major League Rehab Assignment, going 0-for-3 at the plate and playing five innings in right field. Heyward has been on the Injured List since April 3 with a lower back injury.

-OKC has lost five of the last six series openers and fell to 0-3 in games tied after eight innings this season - all on the road.

Next Up: Oklahoma City will look to rebound when they next face the River Cats Wednesday at Sutter Health Park beginning at 8:45 p.m. CT. Live radio coverage of each OKC Baseball Club game begins 15 minutes before first pitch on AM 1340 "The Game," 1340thegame.com and through the free iHeartRadio or MiLB First Pitch apps.

